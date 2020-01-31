Interest in Forthcoming Bitcoin Halving Keeps Growing at Rapid Pace: Google Trends

As we near closer and closer to the third Bitcoin (BTC) halving, interest in its nature and possible outcomes gains steam. In 2016 it was much quieter, Google says.

The interest in a crypto-related search term in the Google search engine is widely used to predict price movements, especially with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). But today the hottest search doesn't contain the word 'price'.

People now searching for 'bitcoin halving' 1200 % more frequently than in 2016

As reported by Google Trends, people have begun to show interest in Bitcoin (BTC) halving much earlier than they did four years ago. In 2016, 97 days before the second Bitcoin (BTC) halving, the Google Trends indicator was as little as 3. Now, three months before the third halving it is 38!

In 2016 people didn't show such activity even a few days before the halving. It should be mentioned that on July 9, 2016 mining rewards were reduced from 25 to 12,5 Bitcoins (BTC) for one block.

The most curious Bitcoiners live in Slovenia

Google Trends statistics brings one more surprising result. Should we check the results for this search in different countries, we will see that Slovenia is in first place. Within the top-5, only Switzerland, with its Bitcoin Suisse AG, can be considered a real 'blockchain-based' state.

For instance, the USA hold only the 20th position while India, China and Russia have failed to enter the top-50.

The Bitcoin (BTC) block mining reward halves every 210,000 blocks. The exact time of the third halving isn't known yet due to the changing network speed, but it will take place in the first days of May, 2020. With 50% less Bitcoins (BTC) generated every 10 minutes, the price of the crypto king may skyrocket.