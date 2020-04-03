If Bitcoin Price Doesn't Reach $20,000 in 2020, Mike Novogratz Might Give Up on It

Mike Novogratz says that he might abandon Bitcoin (BTC) if it doesn't reclaim its all-time high of $20,000 this year

Mike Novogratz, the CEO of crypto merchant bank Galaxy Digital, says that he might give up on Bitcoin (BTC) if its price doesn't touch new highs this year.

During his latest CNBC interview, he doubled down on his claim that the leading cryptocurrency should skyrocket in 2020.

Another massive year for Bitcoin?

When Bitcoin hit a snag in March, Novogratz opined that confidence in just about everything evaporated. Nevertheless, he did claim that 2020 could be Bitcoin's big year.

With central banks ramping up massive monetary stimulus on the verge of what appears to be a drawn-out economic recession, it's hard to imagine a better environment for Bitcoin to thrive off weakening fiat currencies.

As reported by U.Today, commodity trading vet Peter Brandt believes that crypto is in big trouble if it cannot rally now.

Giving up

Novogratz, who's been known as one of the most vocal Bitcoin proponents, could eventually give up on it if there is no bull run this year.

"if it [Bitcoin] doesn't go up now by the end of the year, I might just hang my spurs," Novogratz said.

When CNBC's Wilfred Frost asked the former Goldman Sachs exec about his 2020 target, he replied that he expects BTC to retest its old highs of roughly $20,000.

Back in 2019, Novogratz predicted that BTC could surge to $40,000 by the end of the year, but this prediction ended up being extremely inaccurate.