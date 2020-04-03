U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

If Bitcoin Price Doesn't Reach $20,000 in 2020, Mike Novogratz Might Give Up on It

News
Fri, 04/03/2020 - 07:29
Alex Dovbnya
Mike Novogratz says that he might abandon Bitcoin (BTC) if it doesn't reclaim its all-time high of $20,000 this year
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents
Put your crypto to work
10
BTC
  • $68.96

    Interest per week

  • $3585.7

    Interest per year

  • 4.15%

    Interest rate

Join Now!

Mike Novogratz, the CEO of crypto merchant bank Galaxy Digital, says that he might give up on Bitcoin (BTC) if its price doesn't touch new highs this year. 

During his latest CNBC interview, he doubled down on his claim that the leading cryptocurrency should skyrocket in 2020.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Could End Up Being 'Just Page in History Books': Peter Brandt

Another massive year for Bitcoin?

When Bitcoin hit a snag in March, Novogratz opined that confidence in just about everything evaporated. Nevertheless, he did claim that 2020 could be Bitcoin's big year.

With central banks ramping up massive monetary stimulus on the verge of what appears to be a drawn-out economic recession, it's hard to imagine a better environment for Bitcoin to thrive off weakening fiat currencies. 

As reported by U.Today, commodity trading vet Peter Brandt believes that crypto is in big trouble if it cannot rally now.  

Related
Mike Novogratz Thinks It's Strongest Bull Case for Bitcoin (BTC). Ari Paul Agrees

Giving up

Novogratz, who's been known as one of the most vocal Bitcoin proponents, could eventually give up on it if there is no bull run this year. 

"if it [Bitcoin] doesn't go up now by the end of the year, I might just hang my spurs," Novogratz said.   

When CNBC's Wilfred Frost asked the former Goldman Sachs exec about his 2020 target, he replied that he expects BTC to retest its old highs of roughly $20,000. 

Back in 2019, Novogratz predicted that BTC could surge to $40,000 by the end of the year, but this prediction ended up being extremely inaccurate. 

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Cloud miningPromoted

IQ Mining
30% OFF till 30th Apr
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Targets $7,600 with Chance to Hit $8,900 Later
Ripple and Bitso Wire 84.5 Mln XRP but XRP Price Expected to Fall from $0.19
Cash Is King During COVID-19 Crisis, but Bitcoin (BTC) Is Next in Line to Throne: Mark Yusko