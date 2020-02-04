ICON (ICX) Price Spikes Over 60%, Is Further Rise Likely?

The South-Korean blockchain ICON is believed, by many, to be one of the most promising companies. Its ICX holds spot 33 on the CoinMarketCap scale.
A relatively young coin, which appeared in the fall of 2017, it surged to its all-time high in early 2018, hitting the $11.88 level on Jan 9.
Earlier today, the ICX price skyrocketed over 60 percent on the charts and is now trading at $0.5468.
Analyst @CryptoMichNL keeps an eye on the coin, sharing his ICX forecasts from time to time. This time he has pointed out that the daily RSI value has reached 98.
However, he is not certain whether the price will continue rising or reverse – since ICX is now facing another resistance. If the coin starts going down, the next levels it may touch are $0.36 and $0.30, as per the analyst.
At press-time, the coin is up 66.41 percent.