ICON (ICX) Price Spikes Over 60%, Is Further Rise Likely?

The 33-ranked ICON surges more than 60 percent, however, the chart does not provide clear clues about the coin’s next move

The South-Korean blockchain ICON is believed, by many, to be one of the most promising companies. Its ICX holds spot 33 on the CoinMarketCap scale.

A relatively young coin, which appeared in the fall of 2017, it surged to its all-time high in early 2018, hitting the $11.88 level on Jan 9.

Earlier today, the ICX price skyrocketed over 60 percent on the charts and is now trading at $0.5468.

Image via CoinMarketCap

Analyst @CryptoMichNL keeps an eye on the coin, sharing his ICX forecasts from time to time. This time he has pointed out that the daily RSI value has reached 98.

Must Read IOTA Founder David Sønstebø Sets Record Straight About His Spat with Sergey Ivancheglo - READ MORE

However, he is not certain whether the price will continue rising or reverse – since ICX is now facing another resistance. If the coin starts going down, the next levels it may touch are $0.36 and $0.30, as per the analyst.

At press-time, the coin is up 66.41 percent.