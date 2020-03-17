Back
I Will Not Let Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go to Zero: CZ Binance

📰 News
Tue, 03/17/2020 - 08:01
  • Yuri Molchan

    As Bitcoin remains low in the $5,000 area and the coronavirus spreads wider, the head of Binance, CZ, states he will not let Bitcoin drop to zero, on one condition

Contents

Last week, on March 12, the major cryptocurrency Bitcoin suddenly plummeted along with traditional financial markets and the fool-proof safe-haven – gold. Since then, the Bitcoin price has already made a brief visit below $5,000.

Many crypto influencers have been sharing their take and predictions. However, no one has yet promised to take any particular action to help keep Bitcoin afloat. The chief executive of Binance, CZ, is the first.

‘So long as I have a penny, Bitcoin will not go to zero’

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading in the $5,200 area. Changpeng Zhao promises that Bitcoin will not go down to zero as long as he has funds.

What is CZ hinting at?

Some in the thread wrote that CZ's tweet has them worried. Traditionally, the crypto community believes that the BTC price could drop as a result of manipulation.

However, a study claims that back in 2017, when Bitcoin hit its peak price near the $20,000 level, it was manipulated using Tether's USDT stablecoin.

Earlier this year, CZ tweeted that crypto exchanges are not interested in the price of Bitcoin plummeting. He wrote that if crypto exchanges were able to impact the BTC price, it would be super high.

‘Technically, Bitcoin is hungry for $6,100 right now’

The trader, ‘The Crypto Dog’, is bullish on Bitcoin at the moment, believing that the flagship currency is strong enough to soar and break through the $6,000 level.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Binance News #Cryptoсurrency exchange

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Here's Who Was Responsible for Bitcoin's (BTC) Historic Price Drop

📰 News
Tue, 03/17/2020 - 15:48
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Weak hands were selling at a loss during the historic Thursday crash that made everyone question Bitcoin's chances to survive

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

While analysts are still trying to wrap their heads around the third biggest sell-off in Bitcoin's entire history, crypto research firm CoinMetrics has determined that short-time holders were actually responsible for this. 

Weak hands

In its most recent 'State of the Network' report, CoinMetrics noted that long-term hodlers remained on the sidelines of the recent carnage. The 38 price rout was driven by those coins that were held less than twelve months.

This explains why BTC's one-year revived supply didn't see a major spike in March. 

Revived supply
image by coinmetrics.substack.com

As reported by U.Today, these short-term holders were also selling their coins at a loss.  

Bitcoin becomes undervalued 

Another important tidbit that can be found in the report is that Bitcoin's market value to realized value (MVRV) slipped below 1.0. On March 12, MVRV witnessed its biggest drop since 2013.   

Speculators no longer value Bitcoin more than holders, and this could be a reliable sign that the flagship cryptocurrency is close to bottoming out. 

MVRV falling to -0.50 in December 2018 coincided with the end of the 85 percent rout. 

 
#Bitcoin Price Prediction

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

