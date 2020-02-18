Back

'I Never Said Bitcoin (BTC) Price Couldn't Rise': Peter Schiff

📰 News
Tue, 02/18/2020 - 07:23
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • {{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}
    Alex Dovbnya

    Euro Pacific Capital CEO Peter Schiff is still not sold on Bitcoin (BTC) despite admitting that its price could go up

Peter Schiff, CEO of Euro Pacific Capital, finally admitted the obvious — those who didn't follow his advice and invested in Bitcoin (BTC) ten years ago made tons of money. 

Nevertheless, the gold bug is still certain that BTC will fail as money, which is why he is encouraging its holders to cash out.  

Must Read
Peter Schiff Mocks Bitcoin's Four Percent Price Rally: 'How Will It Ever Hit 50K?' - READ MORE

Constant flip-flopping 

Schiff predicted that Bitcoin could end up being a fad as early as 2011 when it was trading at around $30. He remained a skeptic throughout all these years even when BTC started making monstrous price moves. 

Back in October 2019, Schiff predicted that the price of BTC could go as low as $200. Crypto analysts even joke that his bearish calls tend to accurately mark the bottom of each correction.    

Now that Bitcoin has surged by more than 40 percent this year, Schiff is sticking to the tired "Bitcoin isn't money" argument.       

Must Read
Peter Schiff Says Bitcoin Is Running Out of Buyers to 'Keep Ponzi Going' - READ MORE

Sparring with Max Keiser 

As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin evangelist Max Keiser recently paid a visit to conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to teach him a thing or two about Bitcoin and make his $400,000 price prediction. This apparently ruffled the feathers of Schiff who called out Jones for succumbing to greed and promoting Bitcoin (BTC).         

Jones invited both Schiff and Keiser to his show but the former refused to show up. The gold bug said that he won the debate by default

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Peter Schiff
{{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Recommended articles
Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Criticized by Mati Greenspan and Tuur Demeester: Here's Why

Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Criticized by Mati Greenspan and Tuur Demeester: Here's Why
Bitcoin (BTC) Can Help Rebuild Most of Global Financial System: VanEck’s Crypto Chief

Bitcoin (BTC) Can Help Rebuild Most of Global Financial System: VanEck’s Crypto Chief
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction — Was the $9,500 Level the Local Bottom?

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction — Was the $9,500 Level the Local Bottom?