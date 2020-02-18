'I Never Said Bitcoin (BTC) Price Couldn't Rise': Peter Schiff

Euro Pacific Capital CEO Peter Schiff is still not sold on Bitcoin (BTC) despite admitting that its price could go up

Peter Schiff, CEO of Euro Pacific Capital, finally admitted the obvious — those who didn't follow his advice and invested in Bitcoin (BTC) ten years ago made tons of money.

I concede that anyone who bought #Bitcoin 10 years ago and sells it today will make a lot of money. But I never said the price of Bitcoin could not rise. I only said that Bitcoin would never succeed as money. Nothing that has happened over the past 10 years has proven me wrong! — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) February 17, 2020

Nevertheless, the gold bug is still certain that BTC will fail as money, which is why he is encouraging its holders to cash out.

Constant flip-flopping

Schiff predicted that Bitcoin could end up being a fad as early as 2011 when it was trading at around $30. He remained a skeptic throughout all these years even when BTC started making monstrous price moves.

Back in October 2019, Schiff predicted that the price of BTC could go as low as $200. Crypto analysts even joke that his bearish calls tend to accurately mark the bottom of each correction.

Now that Bitcoin has surged by more than 40 percent this year, Schiff is sticking to the tired "Bitcoin isn't money" argument.

Sparring with Max Keiser

As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin evangelist Max Keiser recently paid a visit to conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to teach him a thing or two about Bitcoin and make his $400,000 price prediction. This apparently ruffled the feathers of Schiff who called out Jones for succumbing to greed and promoting Bitcoin (BTC).

Jones invited both Schiff and Keiser to his show but the former refused to show up. The gold bug said that he won the debate by default.