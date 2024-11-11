    HyperCycle to Undergo Hardfork as Adoption Gains Steam

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    HyperCycle, fast-growing AI agents protocol, shares details of its upcoming hardfork and expected token airdrop
    Mon, 11/11/2024 - 15:54
    HyperCycle to Undergo Hardfork as Adoption Gains Steam
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    HyperCycle, a multi-purpose AI agents platform, is getting closer to its first hardfork. Two separate versions of the protocols will exist in parallel to better address all the challenges of the AI segment in novel ways. Two future development strategies are set to maximize the potential for overall success.

    HyperCycle platform set to undergo hardfork

    HyperCycle, a peer-to-peer AI agent network and infrastructure layer for various AI/ML use cases, shared the details of its coming hardfork. The protocol is set to split into two equally legitimate versions. Each of them will leverage its own methods and instruments, as two growth strategies will be implemented.

    The hardfork was announced amid a tremendous spike in interest in utilization of AI in various business-centric designs. Just like the segment as a whole, HyperCycle has registered unmatched growth in demand from institutions and B2C users.

    Advertisement

    Given the major advances they have achieved, HyperCycle’s founders have come to see that they can build on its huge success to-date in more than one way.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Price Skyrockets to $85K. Could It Hit $850K?
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Uncovers Major Bitcoin Buy Signal
    Peter Schiff Reacts to Bitcoin's Historic Rise Above $82,000
    MicroStrategy Announces Shocking $2 Billion Bitcoin Purchase

    They have decided, therefore, to follow two future development strategies in parallel, thus maximizing the benefits for AI apps, their developers, users and the entire Web3 community.

    Meanwhile, the team of HyperCycle remains focused on two main priorities, including its value to users and clients, and the interests of stakeholders - node owners and operators, HyPC owners, partners, team members, early contributors and so on.

    HyPC holders will be eligible for new token airdrop

    Two post-fork networks will be known by new names: HyperCycle.MettaCycle (or H.MettaCycle) and HyperCycle.HyperCycle (or H.HyperCycle). For ease of reference, the team recommends referring to them here as H.M and H.H or H2 (Hsquared).

    The project's representatives stressed that they are ready to activate a hardfork in a completely new way compared to what the industry has seen before:

    In fact, this bifurcation is a great exemplifier of how forks can be executed, yet keep the underlying technology interoperable. The teams will thus continue to expand the size of the pie, enabling many players to partake in their wealth creation.

    As for HyPC holders, all allocated investors are getting an airdrop of the newly forked token (the name is likely METC); as for the rest, only those vested are getting an airdrop.

    #AI
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 11, 2024 - 16:19
    Bitcoin Price Skyrockets to $85K. Could It Hit $850K?
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Nov 11, 2024 - 16:15
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Uncovers Major Bitcoin Buy Signal
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Unlock Innovative Earning Strategies: Fairspin’s Play to Earn System
    WhiteBIT Partners with FINCI to Streamline Fiat to Crypto Transactions
    M3 DAO "Combination Strategy": In-Depth Interpretation of the M3 Comprehensive Ecological Strategy Map
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Price Skyrockets to $85K. Could It Hit $850K?
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Uncovers Major Bitcoin Buy Signal
    Bitcoin (BTC) Fastest Asset to Cross $1 Trillion
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD