HyperCycle to Undergo Hardfork as Adoption Gains Steam

HyperCycle, a multi-purpose AI agents platform, is getting closer to its first hardfork. Two separate versions of the protocols will exist in parallel to better address all the challenges of the AI segment in novel ways. Two future development strategies are set to maximize the potential for overall success.

HyperCycle, a peer-to-peer AI agent network and infrastructure layer for various AI/ML use cases, shared the details of its coming hardfork. The protocol is set to split into two equally legitimate versions. Each of them will leverage its own methods and instruments, as two growth strategies will be implemented.

The hardfork was announced amid a tremendous spike in interest in utilization of AI in various business-centric designs. Just like the segment as a whole, HyperCycle has registered unmatched growth in demand from institutions and B2C users.

Given the major advances they have achieved, HyperCycle’s founders have come to see that they can build on its huge success to-date in more than one way.

They have decided, therefore, to follow two future development strategies in parallel, thus maximizing the benefits for AI apps, their developers, users and the entire Web3 community.

Meanwhile, the team of HyperCycle remains focused on two main priorities, including its value to users and clients, and the interests of stakeholders - node owners and operators, HyPC owners, partners, team members, early contributors and so on.

HyPC holders will be eligible for new token airdrop

Two post-fork networks will be known by new names: HyperCycle.MettaCycle (or H.MettaCycle) and HyperCycle.HyperCycle (or H.HyperCycle). For ease of reference, the team recommends referring to them here as H.M and H.H or H2 (Hsquared).

The project's representatives stressed that they are ready to activate a hardfork in a completely new way compared to what the industry has seen before:

In fact, this bifurcation is a great exemplifier of how forks can be executed, yet keep the underlying technology interoperable. The teams will thus continue to expand the size of the pie, enabling many players to partake in their wealth creation.

As for HyPC holders, all allocated investors are getting an airdrop of the newly forked token (the name is likely METC); as for the rest, only those vested are getting an airdrop.