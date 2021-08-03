How Hodlnaut Helps Crypto Investors Easily Earn Interest up to 10.5% APY

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Hodlnaut is a promising crypto interest platform to earn Bitcoin and crypto interest from your idle digital assets. Crypto investors with various levels of expertise are able to earn passive income easily by simply parking their cryptocurrencies with Hodlnaut.

What is Crypto Interest?

Amidst the popularity of crypto lending and borrowing platforms, crypto interest services have established themselves as reliable and easy-to-use instruments of passive income.

Crypto interest services allow their customers to earn for depositing digital assets with them. Depending on the platforms, a range of cryptocurrencies are accepted. This includes major crypto heavyweights (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin), PoS coins (Cardano, Tezos), and stablecoins (USDT, USDC, DAI).

Typically, users deposit cryptocurrencies for long periods to be rewarded with periodic payouts. The annual percentage yield (APY) for such deposits can vary. Early-stage coins may exceed 50%, while crypto majors can be deposited with 2-5% APY.

Introducing Hodlnaut: One of the Best Crypto Platforms to Earn Bitcoin

Launched in 2019 by Bitcoin maximalists Juntao Zhu and Simon Lee, Hodlnaut offers financial services to crypto investors that seek to grow their crypto assets. Users can deposit any of the supported cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, DAI, and WBTC) with Hodlnaut to start earning weekly interest of up to 10.5%.

Image by Hodlnaut

Earning interest on crypto with Hodlnaut is profitable and intuitive due to a combination of strong points:

One of the highest offered interest rates in the market

No lock-in periods or minimum deposits with easy withdrawals

Intuitive interface that is constantly improved with user-centric features

Use industry-grade SSL encryption and secure Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud Infrastructure

Dedicated customer support team and optional insurance coverage

Security of Hodlnaut: How Safe is the Platform?

Hodlnaut is recognized and certified by Singapore Fintech Association and Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA). They are also actively pursuing the Digital Payment Token License from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Recently, Hodlnaut partnered with Fireblocks to secure the digital assets with its high level of security. Users can access their funds without any hassle with Fireblocks’ top-notch infrastructure.

Users have the option to purchase Nexus Mutual’s Custodian Cover through the iTrust.insure integration on Hodlnaut. At a 2.6% yearly premium, the funds will be insured from hacks. Users who lose more than 10% of their funds or whose withdrawals from the custodian are halted for more than 90 days can apply for the insurance payout.

In addition, the latest financial attestation done by Crowe Singapore officially verified that Hodlnaut has $234 million in assets under Management (AUM) as of April 2021.

Earn Bitcoin and Crypto Interest up to 10.5% APY with Hodlnaut

With many different options in the crypto lending market, Hodlnaut distinguishes itself from the rest by offering high-interest rates. Users can earn up to 10.5% APY on the six supported cryptocurrencies with no minimum deposits and lock-in periods.

At the moment, Hodlnaut supports mainstream cryptocurrencies - Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), popular stablecoins - USD Tether (UDST), USD Coin (USDC), Dai (DAI), and ERC-20 Token - Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC). Hodlnaut does not charge any fees when you deposit your crypto with them.

Deposits and withdrawals are available at all hours. Users can choose the preferred crypto that they would like to earn interest in. The interest earned would be credited directly to users’ wallets on a weekly basis.

Image by Hodlnaut

Token Swap by Hodlnaut: One-Stop Gateway to Your Desired Crypto

To ensure a holistic cryptocurrency storage, transfer, and earning experience, Hodlnaut has introduced Token Swap, a feature that allows crypto holders to swap currencies between each other with just one click. There is no need to leave the Hodlnaut platform and incur additional fees when the portfolio is rebalanced.

Image by Hodlnaut

To swap cryptocurrencies, users can simply choose the token, review the quote and place the order. All orders in the Token Swap module are charged zero fees.

Get Higher Yield with Fixed-Term Loans at Hodlnaut

Users that deposit over 100 Bitcoin (or the equivalent in other accepted currencies) can choose to earn a higher yield by locking in for more than a month. For further information, sophisticated users can contact Hodlnaut representatives at rm@hodlnaut.com.

Image by Hodlnaut

Earn Extra with Hodlnaut’s Referral Program

Every user has a unique referral link assigned to him/her to invite their family and friends to earn passive income together. The people who used the referral link will receive a $20 sign-up bonus if they deposit $1000 and more. The owner of the referral link can earn a 10% commission on the earned interest of their referrals.

Learn More about Crypto with Hodlnaut’s Resources

Hodlnaut has a repository of educational articles where crypto investors can learn more about cryptocurrencies. This includes explanatory long reads on NFTs and stablecoins, practical how-tos on different things, and even tips on how to earn more Bitcoin. Interested users who would like to explore Hodlnaut’s platform before creating an account can check out their Demo Account.

Start Your Passive Income Journey: Create your Hodlnaut’s Crypto Interest Account Today

To get started, you will need to create an account and verify your email address. Next, you will be directed to set up your Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) and go through the Know-Your-Customer (KYC) verification process. This is a necessary procedure that adheres to the rules of MAS.

Image by Hodlnaut

After a successful KYC verification, users can start depositing their crypto assets to begin earning interest. All deposits for supported currencies are charged with zero fees with no minimum deposits.

In Conclusion

While interest rates on cash deposits into old-fashioned banks are stagnating, inflation can decrease the value of your savings. Hodlnaut is a reliable alternative that people can turn to: It provides up to 10.5% APY without sacrificing security and transactional throughput.

Hodlnaut’s crypto interest accounts allow holders of BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, DAI, and WBTC to benefit from idle crypto holdings. Other interesting features such as Token Swap and Fixed-Term Loans are worth looking out for. With an intuitive interface and dedicated customer support, Hodlnaut is a beginner-friendly platform that makes earning passive income a piece of cake.