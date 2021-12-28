Here's Why Wojak Finance Works on Binance Smart Chain

Tue, 12/28/2021 - 11:20
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Unique hyper-deflationary DeFi protocol Wojak Finance (WOJ) shares why it has decided to leverage BSC as its smart contract platform
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Contents

The developers behind Wojak Finance, a meme-themed cryptocurrency and eponymous hyper-deflationary decentralized finance protocol (DeFi), shared the core advantages of using Binance Smart Chain as Wojak's technical basis.

Fast, cheap, EVM-compatible, user-friendly

According to the announcement shared on the official Twitter account of Wojak Finance (WOJ), the decision to deploy the protocol on Binance Smart Chain was taken for a number of reasons.

First and foremost, it is the opportunity to interact with Wojak Finance (WOJ) via mainstream Ethereum-based wallets. As Binance Smart Chain is fully compatible with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), its clients can use Metamask, Trustwallet and other popular instruments.

Also, compatibility with Ethereum Virtual Machine makes Binance Smart Chain attractive in terms of the developer experience: to contribute to Wojak Finance's development, experience with Solidity is sufficient.

At the same time, Binance Smart Chain charges transactions with lower fees compared to Ethereum (ETH). This feature makes all transactions on Wojak Finance more resource-efficient compared to other EVM-compatible blockchains.

Last but not least, Binance Smart Chain processes transactions in a lightning-fast manner: they almost "fly," according to the Wojak Finance team.

NFTs, education, community growth

As covered by U.Today previously, Wojak Finance (WOJ) announced its open-source educational program for all crypto enthusiasts. Exclusive bonuses in the form of non-fungible tokens will be distributed among successful students.

Within the context of the program, crypto enthusiasts will study the basics of trading psychology, the mechanics of risk management, principles of personal finance and so on.

Also, in recent weeks, Wojak Finance (WOJ) smashed through a number of milestones in the process of community building. Its accounts on social media (Facebook, Twitter, Telegram) became the place for crypto enthusiasts to meet.

At press time, Wojak Finance (WOJ) has more than 100,000 followers on Twitter, more than 60,000 subscribers on Telegram and many thousands of Facebook followers.

To make WOJ trading comfortable for all holders, its team listed the token on major centralized platforms Cointiger, LBank and Coinsbit.

Also, in a pair with Wrapped Binance Coin (WBNB), the token is available on PancakeSwap (CAKE), a flagship BSC-based DEX.

article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

