Here's Why Bitcoin's Stock-to-Flow Model Is as Reliable as Moon Cycles, According to Prominent Economist

News
Thu, 04/30/2020 - 18:26
Alex Dovbnya
As the clock is ticking in anticipation of the third Bitcoin halving, Bitcoin’s stock-to-flow (S2F) model starts attracting more criticism
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Economist Alex Krüger has just shredded Bitcoin’s stock-to-flow model, which was first published by anonymous Dutch analyst Plan B in March 2019.

In fact, Krüger states that those rely on S2F to predict the BTC price, might as well consider keeping a close eye on moon cycles.   

Related
Peter Schiff Explains Why Bitcoin (BTC) Price Is Surging to $9,500

A moonshot to $288,000

The crux of the S2F model is that Bitcoin’s price is primarily driven reward halvings that happen once in four years. On May 12, the supply of new coins will be reduced by 50 percent once again.

The original Bitcoin model predicted that BTC would skyrocket to $50,000 by 2021, but its new version now ups the ante to a crazy price target of $288,000.

Related
Mike Novogratz Names Two Tailwinds for Bitcoin (BTC) Price

Why it might fail

PlanB said that he would throw his model of the window if the S2F and the BTC price were no longer cointegrated. However, Krüger argues that there was no cointegration in the first place since S2F is not stochastic.

While Krüger admits that Plan B’s analysis is “interesting,” he insists that it has no predictive power. As reported by U.Today, he earlier criticized the model because it fails to factor in the demand for BTC.

Plan B retaliated by claiming that he preferred "the real scientific debate" instead of handwaving. 

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Cloud miningPromoted

IQ Mining
30% OFF till 30th Apr
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website

Trading BotsPromoted

Dax Robot
Website
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy