Here's why Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction Models May Now Fail

News
Tue, 04/21/2020 - 10:50
Yuri Molchan
Major crypto blogger believes there is a reason models for predicting the BTC price that have recently been relevant may now fail, here’s the explanation
Contents

The attention of the crypto community is now focused on Bitcoin in the context of the approaching halving which is expected to occur on May 13 this year. This event will bring down the current miner reward from 12.5 BTC to 6.25 BTC per new block.

BTC halving getting nearer

The crypto community has divided into those who believe that the upcoming event will push the Bitcoin price to new highs (at least as high as $20,000) within the next year or two and those who reckon that the halving will be a ‘non-event’.

The latter think that a lot of miners are going to capitulate and switch off their gear since their business may become less profitable. They also insist that miners will have to start selling their BTC simply to pay the bills.

Taking into account these bullish expectations and other prediction patterns, crypto blogger @C3_Nik states that right now, amid the crisis caused by COVID-19 and heavy stimulus programs implemented by the Fed, previous models for predicting the BTC price may no longer be relevant.

‘Models to predict BTC price may easily break down’

In a recent series of tweets, @C3_Nik elaborates that in the current situation on the markets, as the global economy is facing multiple crises, previously used models for predicting Bitcoin price may stop working.

The blogger explains this by the fact that previous models were based on “a period in which other markets were in a bull run, during a period in which investors were risk-on.”

He says:

“Now that we are facing multiple crises, these models can easily break down since the assumptions have changed.”

Doubts about retail investors buying BTC now

@C3_Nik talks about institutional and retail investors who have been purchasing Bitcoin recently. He shares his doubts regarding the fact that retail holders are likely to buy BTC amid the current crisis.

However, the blogger admits that the situation could change at any moment.

“Can these things change? Of course they can … nothing is absolute or a given certainty … but one for sure has to keep these things in mind. The things which are completely ignored in these comfy echo chambers people get themselves into."

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

