Here's On What Condition Another Billion SHIB Will Be Burnt, Major SHIB Account Says

Mon, 12/13/2021 - 14:32
article image
Yuri Molchan
A prominent Shiba Inu account has named one condition on which the team will burn another billion SHIB coins
A verified Twitter account related to Shiba Inu (SHIB), called "Ask The Doctor," has announced to its 55.7K followers two conditions that need to be fulfilled to get another billion SHIB coins burned, i.e., sent to an address from which they cannot be withdrawn and thus removed from circulation.

One of these conditions includes double growth in the number of supporters compared to what the SHIB listed on Robinhood has now.

One million signatures for SHIB on Robinhood

The petition launched on change.org that asks for Shiba Inu to be added by the popular trading app Robinhood has been signed by 549,180 users. The next goal is one million signatures from the Shiba Inu community.

This is the first condition voiced by the "Ask the Doctor" Twitter account owner(s). The second condition is that the tweet must be retweeted 25,000 times.

The SHIB community has been requesting Robinhood to list SHIB for several months already, hoping that this would push the meme crypto, positioned as a Dogecoin killer, to new all-time highs.

As reported by U.Today previously, overall in November, around two billion SHIB coins were burned by the Shiba Inu community.

Investors Are More Aware of Dogecoin Than Ethereum: Report

SHIB now accepted by top-tier companies

On Dec. 12, U.Today covered that several major companies had started accepting SHIB for their goods and services.

Among them are Flexa, backed by the Winklevoss crypto twins, Gamestop, luxury retailer Nordstorm, Bed Bath & Beyond, Petco, Ulta Beauty and other high-end retail companies.

Earlier, electronics retail company Newegg and chain of movie theatres AMC also announced that it will start accepting the second-most popular meme cryptocurrency.

