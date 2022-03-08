Have You Got FUD When Looking at Axie Infinity (AXS) and Decentraland (MANA)? Set Your Sights on FIREPIN (FRPN)

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Since the start of the year, the cryptocurrency market has been at the crossroads of fear, uncertainty, and doubt.

However, when it comes to newcomer FIREPIN (FRPN), the news has only been positive. Currently, in its first phase of the presale, FIREPIN (FRPN) is a decentralised protocol based on the FRPN Token backed by the Metaverse DAO.

Customers who invest in FIREPIN (FRPN) will have the opportunity to be part of a staking and farming platform. This is beneficial to customers, as in some cases, staking can earn more than 10% to 20% per year. With FIREPIN (FRPN) steadily increasing at an average of 10% overnight during the first phase of the presale, this seems like a worthy investment for potential buyers. Investors who put in $1000 one week ago would have nearly doubled their money today (at the time of writing) with $1,934.96.

Two cryptos that have been affected by the volatile market are Axie Infinity (AXS) and Decentraland (MANA). Investors of these play to earn cryptos have been on the edge of their seats since the year started, with the market going up and down.

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a virtual world in which users may amass unique animals known as Axies and keep them as pets. Battle, gathering, growing, and establishing kingdoms for the Axies are the goals of players. There is a player-owned economy in the universe, which means that players may very well own, buy, sell, and trade the resources they acquire via in-game skill and contribution to the ecosystem.

AXS hit an all-time high last November 2021 at $164.90, with its all-time low exactly a year before at $0.123718. Despite this all-time high last year, since then it has fallen -70.9% and is currently at $48.33 for investors. Despite this fall in price, it has still played out as a good investment for customers who invested, even up until last June and July 2021.

Decentraland (MANA) is a virtual world programme built on the Ethereum blockchain that allows users to buy and sell virtual pieces of land. Virtual trees, aeroplanes, and a plethora of other objects may be used to build custom micro-worlds.

After Facebook changed its name to Meta, Decentraland (MANA) saw a surge in popularity. Facebook's action sparked a massive rise in the notion of the metaverse, intriguing people to explore the platform that uses MANA as its primary cryptocurrency.

However, since its all-time high in November 2021 at $5.85, it has currently fallen -58.4% and is now $2.40 at the time of writing this article.

The rising competitor, FIREPIN (FRPN), is a token that will enable the flow of money across blockchains, the FIREPIN Token (FRPN) is a cryptocurrency that will allow customers to conduct payments between Avalanche (AVX), Solana (SOL), Binance (BNB), Polygon (MATIC) and Ethereum (ETH).

The presale's first phase has officially started, and profits for early investors have been rapidly climbing. Who knows where this project will go next?

So, if you are interested in this new crypto, it might be worth adding to your watchlist.

FIREPIN Token (FRPN)

Join Presale: https://presale.firepin.io/login

Website: https://firepin.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIREPIN_io

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@firepin.io