Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction — Has This Rally Already Faltered After Rejection at $9,500 Level?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

After a slight pullback, Bitcoin and other coins have continued their ongoing growth. However, it doesn't apply to all cryptocurrencies. The biggest loser is Bitcoin SV (BSV) whose price has declined by 4.54 percent over the last 24 hours.

Top10coinsbyCoinstats
At the same time, this altcoin rally affected the market share of Bitcoin (BTC) that has dipped to 66 percent.

Bitcoin dominance rate
The relevant Bitcoin data is looking the following way.

  • Name: Bitcoin

  • Ticker: BTC

  • Market Cap: $170 251 323 987

  • Price: $9 357,60

  • Volume (24h): $27 844 319 563

  • Change (24h): 0.24%

The data is relevant at the press time.

BTC/USD: Is this the right time for the expected correction?

Even though buyers have regained their positions from the area around $9,200, our earlier price prediction remains relevant and bears might retest this zone shortly.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
On the four-hour chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is getting weaker from a short-term perspective. The trading volume index is going down, confirming increasing selling pressure.

Moreover, the last four-hour candle is expected to close without shadows, which means that the coin is likely going to range between $8,500-$9,000 as it is outlined on the chart.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
The daily chart shows us a possible formation of the head-and-shoulders (H&S) pattern. In this case, the local bottom line is the area of $8,700 may be touched on Feb. 6. If buyers hold that level, the long-term trend is about to continue with the next target of $9,300 as mentioned on the chart.

Bitcoin is trading at $9,307 at press time.

