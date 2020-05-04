Bitcoin (BTC) Halving Explained: Comprehensive Guide

The Bitcoin (BTC) halving is a unique event in the Bitcoin (BTC) network. When it occurs and how it affects the first blockchain - in a new article by U.Today

The Bitcoin (BTC) halving is the most important of all predetermined events in the Bitcoin (BTC) network. It reduces the rewards for participating in Bitcoin (BTC) network maintenance.

No asset knows a similar reduction, so, the Bitcoin (BTC) halving is a unique macroeconomic event.



Here is a guide you should read first to meet the Bitcoin (BTC) halving locked and loaded.

What is the Bitcoin (BTC) halving

The Bitcoin (BTC) halving refers to a 50% decrease of rewards for those who validate the transactions in the Bitcoin (BTC) network.

What is a Bitcoin (BTC) block

A Bitcoin (BTC) block is a part of the Bitcoin (BTC) blockchain with information about validated transactions. High-end computers worldwide add new blocks to the chain.

What is a Bitcoin (BTC) block reward

It is compensation in Bitcoin (BTC) received by an operator of computers that confirm the transactions. These rewards constitute the source of new BTC entering circulation.

To prevent Bitcoin (BTC) inflation, it was implemented into its algorithm that the block reward will drop by 50% every 210,000 blocks.

This periodic reduction is called the ‘Bitcoin (BTC) halving’ or ‘Bitcoin (BTC) halvening’.

What is Bitcoin (BTC)?

The crypto king, the flagship cryptocurrency, or the orange coin is the first blockchain or decentralized payment network invented by anonymous engineer Satoshi Nakamoto in 2008. When you send your money through the Bitcoin (BTC) network, the transaction is checked by random computers worldwide.

Having such a sophisticated infrastructure, the Bitcoin (BTC) network lives by its own rules - a cryptographic protocol. Every computer in its network strives to find a secret solution (hash) for the mathematical problem. Then, these hashes allow it to verify the transactions.

The assets of the first blockchain are called Bitcoins as well.

What is the Bitcoin (BTC) network?

Simply put, the Bitcoin (BTC) network consists of three main elements:

Addresses. The accounts with Bitcoins (BTC) stored on them that can be accessed with private keys by their owners. Authorized by the owner, every Bitcoin (BTC) transaction is a transfer of Bitcoins (BTC) between two addresses. Node operators. The high-performance computers that confirm transactions while lengthening the Bitcoin (BTC) blockchain with fresh blocks. Algorithm. The cryptographic protocol that ensures the integrity of the chain and security of transactions and interaction between addresses and operators.

What is Bitcoin (BTC) mining, hashrate, and difficulty?

The Bitcoin network utilizes a Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus: its operations are approved by miners who add fresh blocks to the chain.

What is Bitcoin (BTC) mining

In general, this refers to the process of adding new blocks to the blockchain. For their work, Bitcoin (BTC) miners receive miner rewards (12.5 Bitcoin (BTC) for every block added). These rewards increase the net circulating supply.

Image by Utoday

What is the Bitcoin (BTC) hashrate

The overall number of hashes disclosed by all miners per second is called the Bitcoin (BTC) hashrate.

The Bitcoin hashrate reached its all-time-high at 140.6 quintillion hashes per second (EH/s) in early May 2020. In March 2020 after Black Thursday, it tanked almost 50% to 75 EH/s.

At press time, Bitcoin (BTC) miners solve 127.77 quintillion hashes per second (EH/s).

What is Bitcoin (BTC) Difficulty

The quantity of miners that strive to find hashes isn’t constant: some of them switch their mining rigs on while others shut them off and mothball it.

Thus, the number of hashes required to add one block to the Bitcoin (BTC) network determines network difficulty. Six weeks ago it reached an all-time-high: it took 16.55 trillion hashes (TH) to add one Bitcoin (BTC) block. One year ago this problem was almost three times easier.

At press time it takes 15.96 trillion hashes (TH). This number is adjusted fortnightly.

Image by CoinWarz

How long does it take to mine a Bitcoin (BTC)

Approximately, one Bitcoin (BTC) is mined every 10 minutes. The cost of mining depends on various inputs:

The mining equipment model. Powerful equipment is expensive but it makes mining profitable. Electricity costs. Top-level miners work in low-cost electricity zones. Mining pool fees. Typically, miners are united by entities or pools for profitable mining.

Bitcoin (BTC) halving explained

What does Bitcoin halving mean

The Bitcoin (BTC) halving has an overwhelming impact on the Bitcoin (BTC) network. It affects the status of Bitcoin (BTC) miners, holders and traders.

For Bitcoin (BTC) miners, the halving means that they will be rewarded 50% less for the same amount of computations. For Bitcoin (BTC) holders, the halving means a decrease in the Bitcoin (BTC) supply and overall network speed. For Bitcoin (BTC) traders, the halving starts a new cycle of market uncertainty bootstrapping crypto king price volatility.

The Bitcoin (BTC) halving schedule was implemented in the initial version of the Satoshi Nakamoto algorithm.

Bitcoin halving dates

The Bitcoin (BTC) halving schedule is important for miners so they can customize their gear to generate the highest profitability according to the changes.

Number of Halving Event Bitcoin Halving Dates Mining Reward Drop Block % of Bitcoins Mined 1 November 28, 2012 From 50 BTC to 25 BTC 210,000 56.25 2 July 9, 2016 From 25 BTC to 12.5 BTC 420,000 78.125 3 May 12, 2020 (or May 11, 2020, according to some sources) From 12.5 BTC to 6.25 BTC 630,000 89.063 4 Q1, 2024 From 6.25 BTC to 3.125 BTC 840,000 94.53 5 Q2, 2028 From 3.125 BTC to 1.5625 BTC 1,050,000 97.26

Table 1. The first five halvings in the Bitcoin (BTC) network.

Most recent Bitcoin (BTC) halving

The most recent Bitcoin (BTC) halving occurred on July 9th, 2016. Bitcoin (BTC) was worth $640. Thus, it surged an unbelievable 3,025% in only 17 months.

Next Bitcoin (BTC) halving

According to this Bitcoin (BTC) halving schedule, we are to witness the next Bitcoin (BTC) halving 2020 on May 12, 2020. Some sources expect it to come on May 11, 2020.

On this long-awaited Bitcoin (BTC) halving 2020, once block 630,000 is validated the miner subsidy will drop to 6.25 BTC per added block.

How the halving could affect the Bitcoin (BTC) price

Two main biases around the influence of the Bitcoin (BTC) halving on the price of the flagship coin are worth noting.

Bitcoin (BTC) price to grow after halving

1. ‘History repeats itself’. Typically, Bitcoin (BTC) halvings have caused its price to go through the roof. If we look at the Bitcoin (BTC) halving schedule, we see that it increased from $12 to $650 after the first halving and reached an all-time high at $20,000 after the second one.

2. ‘Stock-to-flow’ is a favorite Bitcoin (BTC) price model for bulls. It highlights that once its supply decreases, it becomes a very scarce asset with inflation far below that of every other existing currency - about 1.3% yearly.

3. ‘It’s all about supply and demand’. We witness no prospectives for Bitcoin (BTC) demand to fall as it remains the top cryptocurrency used in numerous payment and trading solutions. With supply halved by the Bitcoin (BTC) halving 2020, its demand needs to also drop 50% for the price to remain unaffected.

Bitcoin (BTC) price to fall after halving

1. ‘Half of nothing is still nothing’. The Bitcoin (BTC) halving leaves the intrinsic value of the Bitcoin (BTC) network unaffected. Thus, no economic catalyst exists to cause its price to grow.

2. ‘Death Spiral’. This is the scariest scenario for Bitcoin (BTC) bulls. It implies the complete capitulation of miners due to the unprofitability of mining after the rewards are reduced, the deprecation of the whole Bitcoin (BTC) blockchain and the death of the asset.

3. ‘Look at BCH and BSV, what’s different with Bitcoin (BTC)?’ The two most popular Bitcoin (BTC) forks - Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Bitcoin SV (BSV) - went through their halvings in April of 2020. Unfortunately, it led only to a congestion of the chains surrounded by a dangerous level of vulnerability of the consensuses.

Bitcoin (BTC) halving and COVID-19

Two main theories on how the Bitcoin (BTC) halving impact on price could be affected by the COVID-19 outbreak and related financial recession are the most trendy.

Bulls believe that Bitcoin (BTC) with a reduced supply may replace fiat currencies as the most stable asset.

However, it is obvious that Bitcoin (BTC) as a high-risk asset will be sold off first in times of the worst market fear.

Image by Utoday

Summary: what does Bitcoin halving mean for the industry?

Bitcoin (BTC), a decentralized peer-to-peer network (blockchain) has a predetermined reward for all miners who participate in transaction validation. To prevent inflation, this reward decreases by 50% every four years. The Bitcoin (BTC) halving is an event of reward reduction. Also, the Bitcoins (BTC) from these rewards constitute the only source for the overall Bitcoin (BTC) supply increase. That said, after the Bitcoin (BTC) halving, the influx of ‘new’ Bitcoins (BTC) to the network will be 50% smaller. Bitcoin (BTC) halving dates are implemented into the algorithm: they occur once every 210,000 blocks. The third Bitcoin (BTC) halving will occur on May 12, 2020, or on May 11, 2020. Once it occurs, miners will be rewarded 6.25 BTC for one added block instead of 12.5 BTC. The Bitcoin (BTC) price skyrocketed after the first two halvings, but ‘past success does not guarantee future performance’. Note, there is no evidence that the Bitcoin (BTC) halving 2020 won’t be special. So, the post-halving Bitcoin (BTC) price prediction remains uncertain, yet likely positive.

