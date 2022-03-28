Great Potential for FIREPIN (FRPN) Alongside Cardano (ADA) and Dogecoin (DOGE)

Here is a review of FIREPIN (FRPN) in comparison to such established cryptocurrency projects as Cardano (ADA) and Dogecoin (DOGE)

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

A considerable amount of research is needed for an investment in a cryptocurrency like FIREPIN (FRPN), Cardano (ADA) or Dogecoin (DOGE).

The likes of Cardano and Dogecoin have already established cryptocurrencies projects with a huge following whereas FIREPIN is in its infancy stages as it remains in phase one of its presale.

Despite its early beginnings, FIREPIN has impressed hugely as its potential knows no bounds.

FIREPIN Token presale success marches on

FIREPIN Token (FRPN) aims to solve the interoperability issue that currently plagues the cryptocurrency industry as well as invest in both the NFT and metaverse industries.

Users will be able to carry out multi-chain transactions across five different blockchains including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC), Avalanche (AVAX) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

Despite rising 350% since the beginning of its presale, the FRPN token has continued its rise by surging nearly another 100% in the past week, demonstrating the success FIREPIN has achieved and continues to achieve.

With 21 days left until the end of phase one, potential investors can still get in early in the project who are building towards a community-driven metaverse universe.

With FRPN set to be the reserve currency on BNB, the project's mission is to use the treasury funds that has been allocated from its users and to invest them towards NFT game development, the 3D industry and metaverse VR games as FIREPIN look ahead towards the future.

The presale starting price of FRPN was $0.000067 and its strong growth means that price is now over $0.000691.

With the presale well underway, Q2 of 2022 will see the launch of FRPN on the likes of PancakeSwap and Uniswap, two of the leading decentralised exchanges in the world.

Charles Hoskinson’s 2022 plans for Cardano

Despite Cardano (ADA) consistently ranking as one of the biggest cryptocurrencies in the world; it ranks as the seventh biggest (currently) according to data from CoinMarketCap, its founder Charles Hoskinson still has plans to continue upgrading the platform.

Cardano is a blockchain platform that’s designed for sustainability and scalability, which has led to its nickname as one of the “Ethereum killers”.

Able to deploy a mass number of smart contracts that will allow the development of DeFi apps as well as new cryptocurrencies, Cardano is one project that’s ahead of the game and one Hoskinson plans to put out of sight.

Cardano has increased its block size by 8KB to 72KB to facilitate more transactions as well as aiming to improve Plutus, its smart contracts platform.

These ideas have certainly helped ADA in the market as the token is up 32.8% in the past 14 days as its currently trading at a value of $1.13, its highest value since January 22nd 2022.

Can Dogecoin (DOGE) hit previous heights in 2022?

While Dogecoin (DOGE) is certainly performing well, having achieved a rise of 18.6% in the last seven days, according to data from CoinGecko, it’s certainly nowhere near the levels DOGE was performing at last year.

Achieving an all-time high of $0.731578 in May 2021, Dogecoin has since suffered a staggering 81.0% drop-off as it currently trades at $0.138678.

Despite the drop in performance, there are still people who are bullish on Dogecoin reaching $0.50 in 2022.

Dogecoin is still a crypto that is globally known, recently becoming the most followed crypto account on Twitter, having surpassed three million followers in February.

Its support from crypto advocate and billionaire Elon Musk has not wavered and his tweets regarding the project still affect the performance of the coin.

Its plan to migrate to a proof-of-stake (PoS) network only further increases the possibility that some analysts have predicted that Dogecoin (DOGE) will return to a $0.50 valuation.

