Great Bitcoin Bull Run Begins as Major Bullish Signal Is Confirmed: Capriole Investments Analyst

News
Mon, 07/13/2020 - 11:09
Yuri Molchan
Major financial firm CEO tweets Bitcoin remains on a bullish trend while analyst Charles Edwards says that the major bullish signal has been confirmed for BTC
The CEO of Hedgeye, Keith McCullough, has tweeted that Bitcoin is still moving in a bullish direction. Meanwhile, major crypto analyst Charles Edwards stated that the "Hash Ribbons" mega-bullish signal for Bitcoin has been confirmed.

Bitcoin remains on a bullish trend

The head of Hedgeye, Keith McCullough, has taken to Twitter to share that, with a current decline in volatility, Bitcoin remains on a bullish trend.

The CEO of financial media company Hedgeye does not call himself a Bitcoin bull or Bitcoin enthusiast. He merely considers Bitcoin to be a regular tradable asset, similar to gold or wheat.

Bitcoin major bullish signal gets confirmed

Charles Edwards of Capriole Investments has taken to Twitter to announce that the major buy signal for the flagship crypto BTC, "Hash Ribbons," which he mentioned in a tweet on Sunday, has finally been confirmed.

The analyst emphasized that this bullish indicator is even more special after the Bitcoin supply cut that took place on May 11.

The "Hash Ribbons" buy signal is based on a combination of the short-term MA of the BTC hashrate and the long-term MA. When the former surpasses the long-term MA, the signal becomes bullish, experts contend.

When the short-term MA exceeds the long-term one, the hashrate begins to recover. Earlier, U.Today reported that the BTC hashrate had hit a major new high of 125 EH/s.

Edwards believes that the next occurrence of this signal may take a long time. He stated that the great bull run now is about to begin.

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

