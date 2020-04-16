Grayscale Records Most Successful Quarter Despite Bitcoin (BTC) Price Crash

Thu, 04/16/2020 - 15:36
Alex Dovbnya
Grayscale Investments doubles its previous record by raising more than $500 mln in a single quarter
Cryptocurrency asset management firm Grayscale Investments has logged its strongest quarter to date in spite of the precipitous market crash in March. 

According to its new report, the firm managed to raise $503 mln in Q1. This figure represents more than 80 percent of the total capital the firm managed to raise during the previous year.       

Ethereum is gaining on Bitcoin 

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), the firm's crown jewel, recorded $388.9 mln worth of investments, bringing their total amount to a staggering $818 mln.  

Notably, the Ethereum Trust (ETHE) saw higher weekly inflows than GBTC after 'Black Thursday' of March 12.  

image by grayscale.co

GBTC and ETHE logged $29.9 mln and $8.5 mln worth of average weekly investments, respectively.   

Institutional money is still here 

The Grayscale report shows that institutional investors were largely responsible for the record-breaking quarter, with 88 percent of the $503 mln figure coming from their pockets. 

This should be a comforting sign for those who are worried about institutional money is leaving the cryptocurrency industry after the March crash. 

It is also worth mentioning that the lion's share of Grayscale investors is based overseas. 

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

