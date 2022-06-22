Gorilix's SILVA Spikes 50 Percent in Pre-Sale as SHIB, SOL Recovering

Sponsored
Wed, 06/22/2022 - 13:32
article image
Guest Author
Gorilix’s Token SILVA among the leaders of ongoing recovery
Gorilix's SILVA Spikes 50 Percent in Pre-Sale as SHIB, SOL Recovering
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Despite recent crypto turbulence, Gorilix (SILVA) has begun its presale well ahead of the highly anticipated launch. Recently, its price added more than 50% and reached $0.0125946. 

Meanwhile, Shiba Inu (+11%) in the past 24 hours has begun to bounce back showing signs that things may begin to turn around soon. The signs are further backed up as it appears many other large cryptos such as Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP) and Litecoin (LTC) have seen their prices start to stabilize and are all up in value over the past 24 hours.

gorilix
Source: freepik.com

What is Gorilix (SILVA)

Gorilix (SILVA) is the flagship token of the Gorilix Defi platform. With Gorilix Defi, anyone can be their own crypto banking service, putting their portfolio to use by lending, saving and borrowing the crypto they own. Customers using the Gorilix Defi services will be rewarded with SILVA token with some returns reaching as much as 20% APY.

The SILVA token will be released on multiple blockchains initially launching on the Ethereum network, followed by Binance Smart Chain with plans to release on the Fantom blockchain shortly after. In addition to the token, there is the exclusive SILVA Kong NFT collection featuring 1950 NFTs, 1250 of which will be released exclusively on Gorilix’s NFT Marketplace for customers to purchase.

For more info and to purchase $SILVA tokens, visit – Gorilix.io

Solana (SOL)

The crypto, which was widely regarded as the Ethereum killer, has seen better days. Still, after dropping to its support levels over the past week, things have started to look up for Solana (SOL) as the price has settled and bounced back currently around the $37 mark. Solana has had a good week and is now up 30% over the last seven days.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shibu Inu is another community-based token. The meme coin which gained traction by coming after fellow memecoin DOGE has just hit a new landmark passing 3.4 million followers on twitter. This announcement sent a buzz through its community and has coincided with today’s rally.

To buy your SILVA tokens, visit Gorilix.io.

To register for the presale: https://cabinet.gorilix.io/sign-up

To join the Telegram, Twitter & Instagram: https://linktr.ee/Gorilix

article image
About the author
Guest Author

A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

related image Darknet Use of Dogecoin on the Rise
06/22/2022 - 18:59
Darknet Use of Dogecoin on the Rise
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Cardano Postpones Vasil Hard Fork, SHIB Enters Top 6 Most Profitable Assets, BabyDoge Army Burns 2.8 Quadrillion Coins: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
06/22/2022 - 15:54
Cardano Postpones Vasil Hard Fork, SHIB Enters Top 6 Most Profitable Assets, BabyDoge Army Burns 2.8 Quadrillion Coins: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image China Communist Party Mouthpiece Warns Bitcoin May Collapse to Zero
06/22/2022 - 15:23
China Communist Party Mouthpiece Warns Bitcoin May Collapse to Zero
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya