Gorilix’s SILVA Pre-Sale Gains Traction in Q3, 2022, as SOL, RAY Outperform the Market

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

With Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) still facing intense downward pressure, crypto investors are turning to altcoins for stability and growth potential. As we head toward the second month of summer, three tokens have distinguished themselves as smart, profitable plays.

Image by Freepic

Solana (SOL)

Solana weathered an industry-wide slump early in the week to post a gain of more than 8% on July 14. This performance built on a solid 30-day stretch for Solana, which rose more than 38% while Ethereum barely managed a 9% gain and Bitcoin lost value. Investors looking for an established token that’s just distinctive enough to avoid the sort of risk exposure that have dragged down the industry’s biggest players may find that Solana offers a solid opportunity to hedge their bets this summer.

Gorilix (SILVA)

Ads

On the other side of the spectrum, Gorilix is still building toward its September IDO. But that hasn’t stopped the be-your-own-bank token from posting remarkable gains during its presale.

Gorilix may have struck on a golden combination of value proposition and development roadmap. SILVA is an ERC20 token whose protocol is explicitly designed to facilitate lending, borrowing, and rewards for saving that mimic interest payments on fiat-cash holdings. Its post-IDO roadmap includes an NFT marketplace, followed quickly by the Gorilix Exchange, a lending and borrowing platform, and a suite of DeFi tools and utilities.

At a time when many cryptocurrencies, both new and established, seem to have gotten too far over their skis, Gorilix has struck a chord with investors by focusing its innovations on core financial functions. That won’t change any time soon, making SILVA a token to watch this summer and beyond.

Raydium (RAY)

Gorilix is building its vision from the ground up. Raydium, by contrast, facilitates DeFi specifically on Solana. While its partnership with Solana keeps its scope in narrower focus than that of Gorilix, Raydium has benefited significantly from its close ties with an established altcoin.

Solana’s resilience over the last year has helped Raydium sustain its value on crypto markets. It has even outperformed SOL over the last week: Solana gave up just a percentage point of its value over the last seven days, far less than BTC or ETH, but Raydium managed to rise more than 13%.

SILVA is available exclusively via the Gorilix Defi website.

To buy SILVA tokens or learn more about Gorilix DEFI, visit https://gorilix.io.

To register for the presale: https://cabinet.gorilix.io/sign-up

To join Gorilix on Telegram, Twitter & Instagram: https://linktr.ee/Gorilix