Gorilix (SILVA) Pre-Sale On Fire as Polygon (MATIC) and Ethereum Classic (ETC) Rally

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

It's been an intense week for the crypto market, with most tokens seeing significant growth. This is a positive sign for the crypto market, as it shows both the attention and investment from the public coming back to the sector.

Gorilix (SILVA)

Gorilix DEFI ($SILVA) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 that enables users to deploy and manage decentralized applications on the Gorilix DEFI protocol. The Gorilix DEFI protocol will utilize Ethereum's Virtual Machine to increase cross-chain compatibility with alternative ecosystems. which customers will be able to enjoy through the Gorilix Defi wallet and Gorilix exchange.

Gorilix (SILVA) is currently trading at $0.0301, up from its launch price of $0.008. So far, over 17 million SILVA tokens have been sold in the presale. The price has risen steadily and is now up over 277% from its launch price. This could be an excellent opportunity for investors as the price continues to rise.

SILVA token will be available in its presale from the Gorilix Defi’s website until 6 September 2022 when the token will launch onto UniSwap.

Ads

Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon is a layer two scalability technology that operates alongside the Ethereum blockchain — enabling quick transactions and low costs. The network's native currency is MATIC, which is used for fees, staking, and other functions.

Polygon's price has generally performed well, often posting above average returns since it was first listed on exchanges in early 2021.

Ethereum Classic (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a fork of Ethereum that was launched in July 2016. Its primary function is as a smart contract network, with the ability to host and support decentralized applications (DApps).

Ethereum Classics investors are enjoying a price rally, with the token up over 80% in the last week. It is currently trading at over $25.00 for the first time in over two months. The cryptocurrency market has seen a terrific week, and Ethereum Classic has been one of the biggest beneficiaries. This price rally is likely to continue in the coming days as more investors take notice of the token.

To buy your SILVA tokens or learn more about Gorilix DEFI, visit https://gorilix.io.

To register for the Gorilix (SILVA) presale: https://cabinet.gorilix.io/sign-up

To join Gorilix on Telegram, Twitter & Instagram: https://linktr.ee/Gorilix