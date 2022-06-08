Gorilix (SILVA) Pre-Sale Kicks Off in June, Polkadot (DOT) and Helium (HNT) Recovering

Take a look at three altcoins that have huge growth potential and unique use cases: Gorilix (SILVA), Polkadot (DOT) and Helium (HNT)

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

When it comes to crypto the key to success is having a diverse portfolio with staple pieces such as Bitcoin and Ethereum as well as altcoins that have huge growth potential, unique use cases or potential for longevity.

Gorilix Defi (SILVA)

Gorilix is one of the novel cryptos we have seen launched in 2022. The highly anticipated presale began on 7 June 2022. Gorilix boasts an innovative decentralized system that will promote the seamless borrowing and loaning of the tokens designed and built on top of the Ethereum blockchain without limitations. Gorilix customers will have a seamless experience depositing and borrowing crypto, customers who deposit crypto to loan out will earn interest on their tokens.

Gorilix is also lining up to release an NFT collection called “SILVA Kong” in total there will be 1950 NFTs split into 4 categories. The Ultra Rare Silva King NFTs are the rarest, accounting for only 50 of the 1950 total NFTs, there will be 250 Unique Silva Kongs, 400 Rare Silva Kongs and 1250 Standard Silva Kongs.

25 of the Ultra Rare Silva Kong NFTs which are valued at over 2 ETH each will be given away to $SILVA token holders during the presale which is currently taking place exclusively at Gorilix.io.

The remaining Silva Kong NFTS will be released to popular NFT markets such as Opensea as well as being made available to Gorilix’s own NFT Marketplace which is set to open shortly.

For more information on the Gorilix project visit: Gorilix.io

To join the community and social media channels visit: linktr.ee/gorilix

Polkadot (DOT)

When it comes to the problem of interoperability within the crypto space not many tackle the issue as well as Polkadot (DOT). It is well known that most blockchains are not interoperable, however, Polkadot with its open-source multi-chain protocol connects multiple blockchains and allows each network to share information and assets freely.

Polkadot does this without compromising the individual blockchains as each chain it operates on is still governed by the blockchains owners.

Helium (HNT)

Helium (HNT) is a decentralized blockchain that powers The People’s Network which is currently the fastest-growing wireless network in the world. Helium’s technology allows anyone to build huge, cost-efficient wireless infrastructure. It is a very ambitious project: after raising capital earlier this year Helium has been looked at as a project with the potential to make progress and increase in value as it did in November 2021 when it reached its all-time high.

DOT and HNT are available for purchase on most popular crypto exchanges.