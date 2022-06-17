Gorilix (SILVA) Pre-Sale Gains Traction as Solana (SOL), Icon (ICX) Bouncing

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

With the global crypto market shrinking over the past 30 days, it looks like better days could be ahead as tokens start to bounce back. Gorilix (SILVA) has begun its presale well despite the current market conditions. Meanwhile, Solana (+10%) and Icon (+8%) are experiencing a strong 24 hours as they look to change the tide and push towards a maintained price rally.

Gorilix (SILVA)

Gorilix (SILVA) is the flagship token of the Gorilix DeFi platform. With Gorilix DeFi, anyone can be their own crypto banking service, putting their portfolio to use by lending, saving and borrowing the crypto they own. Customers using the Gorilix Defi services will be rewarded with SILVA token with some returns reaching as much as 20% APY.

SILVA has been earmarked as a token with high growth potential making the top crypto lists of 2022 for many analysts in the crypto space. In addition, there is the exclusive SILVA Kong NFT collection featuring 1950 NFTs, 1250 of which will be released exclusively on Gorilix’s NFT Marketplace for customers to purchase.

For more info and to purchase $SILVA tokens, visit – Gorilix.io

Solana (SOL)

The crypto, which was widely regarded as the Ethereum killer, has seen better days. Still, after dropping to its support levels over the past week, things have started to look up for Solana (SOL) after it has begun to rebound with a solid intra-day rally seeing the price of SOL increase as much as 16% before slightly trailing off.

Solana is available for purchase on most major crypto exchanges.

Icon (ICX)

Slightly less popular Icon (ICX), which tends to drift around the 100th mark for largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, is another token that has been having a good day bouncing back over 10% after a 30% slide in the past week.

Icon Network is a layer-one blockchain with a focus on building a multichain bridging solution which is not only secure but also scalable.

Gorilix (SILVA), while others attempt to rebound from their current slumps, has maintained momentum. With 35 days left in presale, stage 1 sky is the limit for Gorilix.

