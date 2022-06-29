Gorilix Introduces SILVA Tokensale as ADA, MATIC Started Surging Again

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Amidst bearish recession, SILVA token by Gorilix debuted on DeFi markets.

Gorilix DeFi introduces SILVA token

Currently available for just $0.01679, SILVA is in the spotlight for investors. After seeing its price more than double in value since its presale began in mid-June, SILVA has built up a steady amount of traction.

Gorilix Defi, the platform behind SILVA, allows customers to become their own crypto bank, letting them lend, stake, save and borrow crypto. When staking or lending crypto through the Gorilix platform, customers can earn up to 20% interest per year which will be paid in SILVA tokens.

The support for the platform and the impressive 8-step roadmap detailed by the company have both contributed to the continued growth of the SILVA token.

Cardano (ADA) – Largest market cap of all cryptos under $1

Cardano is a proof-of-stake blockchain platform whose goal is to allow “changemakers, innovators, and visionaries” to bring about positive global change. Launching in 2017, Cardana has grown over time to become the 7th biggest cryptocurrency by market cap, with a dominance of 1.7%.

Cardano has stated it aims to “redistribute power from unaccountable structures to the margins to individuals.” Doing this will help create a secure society with increased transparency and fairness.

Basic Attention Token (BAT)

BAT is the token that powers a new blockchain-based digital advertising platform that rewards users for their attention and, in turn, helps advertisers use their ad spend to ensure they maximize their value and get the best possible returns.

Brave Software designed Basic Attention Token as part of its ambition to redefine and change how the internet gathers data, displays ads, and treats users. With a market cap of $547 million, analysts believe that the token is currently significantly discounted and primed to rise in the future.

Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon is a platform created to scale Ethereum and aid its infrastructure development. The purpose of Polygon is to ensure compatibility by connecting every Ethereum-based DApp (decentralized application).

Polygon effectively transforms Ethereum into a full-fledged multi-chain system (Internet of Blockchains). This multi-chain system is akin to others such as Polkadot, Cosmos, Avalanche, etc., with the advantages of Ethereum’s security, vibrant ecosystem, and openness.