Gold (XAU) Price Can Surge Higher Than $1,600: Peter Schiff

0
📰 News
  Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Bitcoin (BTC) critic Peter Schiff is certain that gold (XAU) can go higher than $1,600

Cover image via u.today

Euro Pacific Capital CEO Peter Schiff has taken to Twitter to predict that the intraday high of $1,610.90 per ounce might not be the "blow-off" top for gold. The famed financial commentator says that there is not enough bearishness in the market for that to be the case. 

The most recent sell-off was predicted by market analyst Todd Horwitz who recently wrote that gold could drop to as low as $1,500.    

"For now, our expectations are that the metals should see a reasonable sell-off of another 5%-6% from where it is trading right now. In other words, we would not be surprised to see a pullback to the $1,500 -$1,520 level."

As U.Today reported, Bitcoin, gold, and oil surged in tandem after Iran fired missiles at Iraqi military bases with US troops. This was particularly significant for the yellow metal given that it briefly touched $1,600, the psychologically important level it hasn't seen since 2013. 

However, US President Donald Trump backed away from escalating military confrontation with Iran during his much-awaited, which inevitably led to the retreat of the top store-of-value asset. The yellow metal is currently trading in the $1550-$1560 range after shedding its tumultuous gains that were directly linked to geopolitical tensions. 

Gold Prices
image by bloomberg.com

Unlike gold and silver, palladium didn't react to Trump's peace-making comments and retained its 2.2 percent gains. 

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

ECB President Christine Lagarde on Crypto: 'We Want to Play an Active Role'

0
📰 News
  Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Christine Lagarde claims that a CBDC issued by the European Central Bank (ECB) could have major implications for the financial

Cover image via u.today

Christine Lagarde, the President of the European Central Bank, recently mentioned that the ECB wants to play "an active role" in innovating the area of payments during her interview with French business magazine Challenges. She acknowledges that there "the urgent demand" for more efficient payment solutions, especially when it comes to transferring money between different countries.

According to Lagarde, the ECB is currently assessing the costs and benefits of creating its own central bank digital currency (CBDC). They want to make sure that central bank money will still in use despite the gradual disappearance of physical cash. She also highlights that cryptocurrencies issued by central banks are not supposed to "crowd out" private solutions for digital payments.   

"We are looking closely into the feasibility and merits of a CBDC, also because it could have major implications for the financial sector and for the transmission of monetary policy."

In late 2019, the ECB created a special task force to determine how feasible it would be the issuance of a CBDC within the eurozone.

Lagarde's interview comes after she highlighted the importance of adapting to financial innovations in late 2019. She also noted that there was a great demand for stablecoins that weren't actually addressed. 

Back in December 2019, the ECB also published a paper that presents a CBDC as a pan-European payment solution

"If industry efforts fall short of developing an innovative and efficient pan-European payment solution, the social need for it could potentially be met by issuing a CBDC."

As reported by U.Today, the Bank of France (Banque de France) is expected to start the trial of its own cryptocurrency in Q1 2020. 

