Gnox Token (GNOX), Avalanche (AVAX), and Maker (MKR): 3 Coins to Watch Out for in 2022

Here are three cryptocurrencies that sparked investors' interest this year: Gnox Token (GNOX), Avalanche (AVAX) and Maker (MKR)

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The cryptocurrency market has been following a downward trajectory ever since it made a new all-time high in November 2021. Choppy conditions have kept traders and investors on the sidelines.

Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche, often dubbed the “Ethereum killer”, is a smart contract platform on which decentralized applications and non-fungible tokens can be built. With a capacity to process more than 4500 transactions per second, Avalanche is extremely efficient in handling tasks as it runs on three different blockchains. It has its own consensus mechanism designed to be fast, secure, and energy-efficient. The multi-chain compatibility ensures that any Ethereum smart contract can be bridged to Avalanche with no change in code.

Crypto investment firm Valkyrie recently launched a trust which will invest solely in the AVAX.

Gnox (GNOX)

Built on the Binance Smart Chain, Gnox is an infinitely scalable platform that aims to demystify DeFi earnings for investors of all levels. It paves the way for a next-gen reflection token that earns stable DeFi rewards for the holders, without them taking any additional steps. The protocol works on a unique concept of utilizing treasury funds to generate passive rewards by providing liquidity to pools, trading NFTs, and reaping the benefits of DeFi lending.

Ads

The ecosystem is supported by applying a 10% tax on each transaction, where GNOX token holders get a 1% share, and the rest is reserved for development and marketing. The smart contract has already been audited by Soken and is all set to be launched after two months of the Presale.

Maker (MKR)

Maker is one of the oldest DeFi projects that allows lending and borrowing of cryptocurrencies without any credit checks. Being a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), it brings a lot to the table by solving transparency issues that plague the traditional financial sector. The Maker ecosystem is powered by the governance token MKR, which helps users generate stablecoin DAI by depositing collateral assets in the maker vaults.

Following the devastation of its biggest competitor Terra, investors have turned their attention to MakerDAO for its decentralized risk management and governance. Unlike UST, DAI is backed by a collateralized reserve to maintain the USD peg.

Find Out More Here:

Join Presale: https://presale.gnox.io/register

Website: https://gnox.io

Telegram: https://t.me/gnoxfinancial

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/mnWbweQRJB