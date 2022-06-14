Gnox Token Continues GNOX Pre-Sale as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Plummeting Amidst Markets Carnage

As 2022 bloodbath accelerates, the right moment has come to study the assets of different types

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Much of the crypto market has been in relative "turmoil" in recent weeks. "Turmoil" should be used tentatively, since if you look at longer-term trends, crypto is absolutely huge compared to where it was a few years ago. But in the short-term, it's down. While this might be putting off those looking to become more involved in the crypto landscape, that shouldn't necessarily be the case.

Even so, picking the right crypto projects to get involved in is as important as ever. Picking a winner was easy when everything was just going up.

Bitcoin (BTC)

While BTC is down like most other coins, it's still by far the biggest player in town. And some analysts predict long-term price goals of around $1million per coin could be achieved. Bitcoin is the backbone of the crypto industry, and if analysts are right that digital currencies have a strong future, Bitcoin will always be the heart of it. While you might not get those same gains as if you had invested in 2014, BTC is always going to be the focal point of the industry.

Ethereum (ETH)

The second biggest player in town, Ethereum. Also undergoing a slight dip, price predictions still exceed $10,000 per coin and beyond. And it's another one that will benefit from mass-adoption of digital currencies. It's also the foundation block of countless other projects. Interest in ETH could increase when ETH 2.0 is created to help improve transaction speeds and lower gas fees (two issues that have sometimes held ETH back slightly).

Ads

Gnox Token (GNOX)

Рere's a bit of a gear-change: GNOX pre-sale is up and running. Gnox Token promotes itself as a long-term ecosystem.

Gnox is the perfect opportunity for those new to DeFi to start earning passive income without understanding any of the underlying principles. And if ETH and BTC are key in driving mass adoption, so is GNOX. We think it could be one to watch.

We think they're all holds for good reason, and could be part of further revolution in the financial world.

Find Out More Here:

Join Presale: https://presale.gnox.io/register

Website: https://Gnox.io

Telegram: https://t.me/gnoxfinancial

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/mnWbweQRJB