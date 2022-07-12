Gnox Launches GNOX Token for Early Adopters, An Alternative for Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), And Basic Attention Token (BAT)?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

No matter what perception the financial world has about crypto, it has already made inroads as a lucrative investment option. Unpredictability and volatility are two key characteristics of the crypto market. Those who get in early are rewarded big, but that depends on what you are invested in.

How Gnox generate wealth for investors?

The core idea behind developing a community-focused platform like Gnox is to provide entry-level investors with yield farming opportunities. The complexity behind understanding and benefiting from DeFi strategies can be overwhelming for those new to the space. With the Gnox protocol, one can save hours of research and inherent risks involved in DeFi investing.

Earning passive income with this protocol is as easy as buying and holding. It works on the concept of deploying its own treasury to safe liquidity pools for consistent returns. Roughly 40% of that is redistributed to GNOX token holders, and the rest is injected back into the ecosystem. The principal amount stays untouched to ensure a growing treasury.

Every time GNOX is traded, a 10% tax is applied to the transaction, out of which 9% goes towards boosting the treasury, development, and marketing. 1% is credited every 60 minutes to wallets holding GNOX. The longer you hold, the more rewards come your way, irrespective of market conditions.

With the introduction of the DeFi aggregator tool, one can have transparent details about the current treasury balance, and the protocols to which it is being deployed. The multi-chain expansion would allow the visibility of investments across multiple blockchains. One can also analyze the risks involved in various strategies, given the indicator.

Smart investors have shifted their attention to this project that brings real-world utility to the crypto space. Anyone can now become a DeFi expert with a platform of such convenience. The presale is heating up, as we head towards the contract launch.

