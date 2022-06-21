Gnox Introduces Unique Reflection Token GNOX as Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX) Struggling with Bearish Market Sentiment

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Crypto enters bear market, i.e. painful period that strikes terror and dread into investors who have overleveraged themselves. It is essential to relax and understand bear markets are a natural and beneficial period for markets to weed out bad projects. Most importantly, it allows an overheated market to reset itself.

There are myriads of strategies employed by investors during market downturns: some hold their assets waiting until the next bull cycle, some swap all their assets into Bitcoin, some swap all their holdings into stablecoins, and some try to short the market. Typically the best play during a bear market is to search for outstanding projects that have their price depreciated.

Gnox (GNOX)

Gnox is a unique reflection token scheduled to launch this year on the BNB Chain. Gnox is seeking to transfigure the process of DeFi investment and is boiling it down to a single point of contact- holding GNOX.

Gnox reflects stablecoin to token holders- which during a bear market are the most valuable asset a crypto investor can own- through the use of its treasury. The protocol features tokenomics of buy and sell taxes which fund the treasury, which is then utilised in DeFi protocols to generate revenue, and the proceeds distributed amongst GNOX holders.

Solana (SOL)

The Solana network makes us the group of crypto projects collectively dubbed ‘The Ethereum Killers’ and represents the next generation of high-performance blockchains. SOL, the native token of the network, currently trades at $32, having suffered a significant retracement of over 85% from its ATH (All-Time High). Still, many investors patiently wait for SOL’s next rally, and if it can make a repeat performance of its 2021 run, it will make lots of investors incredibly wealthy.



SOL owners can also utilise their assets to generate passive income. A simple option is to use Binance’s Locked Staking, which currently offers an APR of 13.47%. SOL can also be single-staked on Crypto.com. Investors curious about other options will find the Solana ecosystem rich with opportunity; a popular choice is Solend, a lending protocol where investors can loan out their assets and earn interest.

Avalanche (AVAX)

The Avalanche network, designed by Emin Gün Sirer and launched in September 2020, fast became a home for many Dapss (decentralised applications) and is a user and developer favourite. Anyone active within the DeFi space has likely used this network and knows how fast it is. Currently, trading just below $16, AVAX has retraced by nearly 90% from its ATH (All-Time High) of $144 in November 2021.



AVAX can be single-staked on Binance for an astounding 29.75% APY and there are almost limitless possibilities for AVAX holders in the DeFi sphere, with the network boasting two of the most formidable DEX’s (decentralised exchange) Trader Joe and Pangolin, where investors can choose to lend their assets, form LP tokens and provide liquidity, or partake in token launches.



