Gnox Introduces GNOX as an Opportunity for Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bitcoin (BTC) Holders

Thu, 06/23/2022 - 10:16
Guest Author
New-gen token GNOX unlocks new instruments for DeFi enthusiasts
Security is hugely important in the crypto world. While digital finance presents a number of benefits over regular fiat on the security front, there are still issues associated with it, like being hacked, losing your passcode, or even losing the physical disk your coins are on. These issues have resulted in some high-profile stories of fortunes being lost. 

While looking after security properly on your end is still important (securing passwords and making sure you are virus and malware free), you still want the peace of mind of knowing that the coins you have invested in are secure on their end. Let's have a look at four cryptocurrencies with battle-tested security protocols.

Gnox (GNOX)

Along with being KYC certified, the new Gnox protocol recently underwent and passed a thorough security audit by one of the industry's leading blockchain security firms. It's a safe store for your money, and also has a lot of upsides for those new to the crypto scene.

By using a treasury of funds to invest on behalf of Gnox holders, the platform adds another layer of security. Mistakes individual users can sometimes make when it comes to staking and liquidity pooling, or sending crypto to the wrong address, are therefore eradicated. But Gnox holders still get to enjoy the benefits of passive income in the DeFi space.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin is an incredibly secure altcoin, with many of the security characteristics of industry-leader Bitcoin. Hackers would have to take control over of half of the network's hashing power to make any alterations to the blockchain, which is virtually impossible.

As the touted future of crypto as a real usable currency, DOGE's price security is solid. As with much of the crypto world, price changes can be extremely volatile. 

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

SHIB has often been a coin that people take less seriously, but it still has some strong security credentials. According to blockchain security rankings created by CertiK, Shiba has a rating of 93/100 and has fixed 97% of any issues raised on the platform. As for price security, SHIBA is very volatile. 

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin is easily the biggest crypto in the world, and has a hugely strong security infrastructure. Its sheer size makes it almost impossible for hackers to take control of the blockchain.

The biggest issue for security in the crypto world is often human error or phishing attacks rather than brute force hacking (which is incredibly difficult or arguably impossible). So if you keep your information secure and pick the right wallet security, you should be safe.

