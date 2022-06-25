Gnox (GNOX) Welcomes Investors Amidst Bear Market as MANA, CRO, UNI Under Pressure

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Popular altcoins such as MANA, CRO, and UNI are just now starting to recover from 90% losses off all-time highs. However, we could be looking at a bear trap. All it will take for this rally to stall again would be another bit of bad news such as another stablecoin or major exchange falling apart at the seams.

While we hold our collective breath in hopes that that won’t happen, there is one altcoin thaе worth looking at in this bear market.

We’ll talk about what Gnox Token is in a moment. Let’s start with the fact that this unique DeFi platform is still in ICO presale until August 12th.

The presale for the GNOX token is broken up into three monthly phases with a portion of the circulating supply set aside for each phase. At the end of each phase, any unsold tokens from that portion are burned. This increases the value of the token for the next phase. Moreover, once the final phase is complete, just before the platform launches, all remaining unsold tokens will be burned assuring a fair launch.

Aside from the incentives to get in on the ICO early, what reasons are there to be interested in GNOX? Let us count the ways.

What is Gnox Token?

Gnox Token is what’s known as a reflective DeFi token. That means that holders see a continual increase in their stack over time. This is made possible by a 10% royalty on all aftermarket sales of GNOX tokens. A portion of the royalty is airdropped back to holders every hour. However, the majority of the funds are funneled into a common treasury that’s used to invest in passive income opportunities such as staking, lending, and liquidity pooling.

Profits from these investments are then redistributed back to holders on a monthly basis. The ongoing royalties assure that both the treasury and holders’ accounts continue to grow over time no matter which way the market is headed. In fact, the more volatile the token becomes, the faster the treasury grows.

The Gnox team calls this strategy “yield farming as a service.” It’s an ideal way for long-term crypto investors to benefit from yield farming opportunities without having to put in the time required to learn the ropes, research the opportunities, and then diversify and then babysit their investments.

While CRO, MANA, and UNI might or might not continue to recover from this bear market, GNOX is almost a sure bet before the platform even launches and then forever thereafter for long-term holders.

