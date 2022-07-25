Gnox (GNOX) Unlocks New Opportunities for Bitcoin (BTC), Fantom (FTM) Holders

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Cryptocurrencies have minted thousands of new millionaires. However, they’ve also rekt quite a few investors who had blind faith that their favorite coin would be going up forever — or at least for a little while longer until it made them rich.

A better idea is to make money the best way you know how and keep socking away a portion every month into long-term holdings of assets in which you have a lot of faith.

Bitcoin (BTC)

If you had tried to buy a whole bitcoin back in November, you would have spent almost $70 thousand dollars and it would be worth about $22K today. A loss of more than two-thirds. Instead, you can buy a whole bitcoin now for $22K and more than triple your money when it returns to all-time highs.

Moreover, several big-name crypto experts are saying that they fully expect bitcoin to hit $1 million sometime in the next decade. That means if you can drum up $22K today, you could be a millionaire by around 2030 — give or take half a decade.

Fantom (FTM)

One example of a cryptocurrency worth looking into is Fantom. This layer-1 blockchain is on a mission to become the foundation for Web3. Fantom is blazing-fast, super affordable, and Ethereum-compatible making it highly appealing to Web3 developers.

There are already several applications built on top of Fantom that could see mass adoption including several popular DEXs and DeFi platforms, peer-to-peer lending applications, NFT markets, games, cross-chain bridges, and mobile wallets. With more than 200 applications running on the network already, there’s no slowing the growth of this platform.

Fantom can be bought today for about 90% off of its all-time highs. If the price returns to and surpasses last fall’s high, then a $100,000 investment could turn into a million-dollar stack.

Gnox (GNOX)

Gnox offers a very simple way to diversify your crypto holdings while earning passive income on your money. All you have to do to be invested in a diversified basket of passive income-producing cryptocurrencies is buy and hold the GNOX token. That’s it. You can get on with your life while your money makes money for you.

Every time someone sells their GNOX tokens they have to leave a 10% chunk behind. The majority of that goes into the common treasury. In other words, money goes into the treasury (which is invested in crypto assets) but it never comes out. That means the treasury is eternally growing no matter which way the market is headed.

Moreover, monthly burns make the GNOX token eternally deflationary. And hourly airdrops assure that holders’ stacks are constantly growing.

GNOX is currently in the final round of its presale which ends in mid-August. Those who get in on the presale will avoid paying the 10% sellers’ tax. Moreover, all unsold tokens will be burned before launch. This could dramatically increase the price of the token before it even goes onto exchanges.

