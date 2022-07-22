Gnox (GNOX) Token Launches to Generate Monthly Returns, Challenges ETH, FTM Dominance in DeFi

Fri, 07/22/2022 - 09:15
Guest Author
Gnox (GNOX) available for Web3 enthusiasts in pre-sale
Gnox (GNOX) Token Launches to Generate Monthly Returns, Challenges ETH, FTM Dominance in DeFi
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

One of the great things about decentralized cryptocurrencies is that you not only have the prospect of making gains over the years as the price of the coin rises, but you can also stake your stack for passive income. It’s like a savings account but better. 

Gnox (GNOX)

The first cryptocurrency on our list is also the simplest. There are no staking contracts and nothing you need to do in order to earn passive income. All you have to do is buy and hold the GNOX tokens to take advantage of a basket of the best staking opportunities across several platforms and blockchains. And there’s no lock-up period. You can sell at any time.

Gnox has a proprietary platform that aggregates data on scores of passive income opportunities. A team of experienced DeFi analysts uses the data to identify the most profitable opportunities and manages the investments.

GNOX holders earn passive income in two ways. First, all of the profits from staking activities are used to buy GNOX tokens off of exchanges and burn them once each month. This decreases the supply giving each holder a larger share. It also increases the price. Second, a 1% royalty on all after-market sales of GNOX tokens is kicked back to all holders once every hour. You can actually check in throughout the day and see your stack growing.

Ethereum (ETH)

Oddly, the platform that offers the highest yield for staking ETH is not an Ethereum application. It’s Binance. The world’s largest centralized exchange offers 10.1% interest on staked ETH for a 120-day contract. That’s far more than most dividend stocks or savings accounts. Now is a great time to invest in Ethereum as it looks like the price will rise substantially over the long term. And if you’re going to hold ETH long-term, then you might as well earn the extra 10%.  

Fantom (FTM)

Like Ethereum, Fantom (FTM) offers attractive staking opportunities for crypto investors. There are currently more than a billion dollars locked in Fantom contracts. If you lock up your FTM stack for a year, you can earn 14.61% on your crypto assets. Or you can stake without a commitment and earn 4% APY. There are also plans in between. There’s no minimum stake amount. 

Learn more about Gnox:

Join Presale: https://presale.gnox.io/register

Website: https://gnox.io

Telegram: https://t.me/gnoxfinancial

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/mnWbweQRJB

Twitter: https://twitter.com/gnox_io

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gnox.io/

#Gnox
