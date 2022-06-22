Gnox (GNOX) Shares Details of Successful Audit as Market Heavyweights ApeCoin (APE) and Axie Infinity (AXS) Started Recovering

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

With much of the crypto market in turmoil, you might be wondering what you should do with your portfolio. While many are panic selling, some who are still confident about the future of crypto believe now is the time to buy. If you believe in digital finance in the long-term, these discount dips might be hard to beat in a few years' time.

GNOX beats the bear market buzz

Gnox is a token that attempts to put the benefits of DeFi investment strategies into the hands of normal people, bridging a gap between traditional finance and the DeFi world.

The Gnox protocol also recently passed a comprehensive security audit by industry-leading blockchain security firm Soken.

Gnox accomplishments could continue as Gnox moves out of pre-sale and into the main markets, especially as more coin burns are planned to limit supply. After all, crypto investments can be very volatile on an hourly basis. But if the tech is going to grow over the years, getting in early with a coin like Gnox could be a winner. You don't have to manage staking or liquidity pooling yourself, you just get to enjoy the benefits of Gnox's "yield farming as a service".

Ads

ApeCoin and Axie Infinity recover from carnage

Two other projects we like the look of are ApeCoin and Axie Infinity. ApeCoin acts as the governance and utility token for the system's native DAO, granting users a range of benefits. Axie Infinity has created a unique battle, collect and earn crypto platform that puts the fun back into the digital currency space and could be part of crypto's future adoption into the mainstream. While we think both these projects have long-term upsides, they've still struggled in recent weeks, like much of the rest of the market.

Find Out More Here:

Join Presale: https://presale.gnox.io/register

Website: https://Gnox.io

Telegram: https://t.me/gnoxfinancial

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/mnWbweQRJB

Twitter: https://twitter.com/gnox_io