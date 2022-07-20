Gnox (GNOX) Presale Two Sells Out Within Days as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba-Inu (SHIB), Ethereum (ETH) Posting Amazing Gains

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Aside from Bitcoin, there are only a few cryptocurrencies with which individual investors have exclusive relationships.

The cryptocurrency basket into which inventors are most likely to put all of their eggs includes BTC, Ethereum (ETH), Doge (DOGE), and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

The latter two are considered “meme coins.” That is they’re more like communities of fans rather than serious networks.

Ethereum, on the other hand, has the potential to become no less than the foundation of Web3. But most investors who hold ETH are more likely to understand that they need to diversify and not put all their eggs in one basket, and thus ETH isn’t their only holding.

If you’re a total crypto geek then you are probably also earning passive income on your holdings.

But now there’s a way to invest in a diversified basket of top cryptocurrencies and earn passive income on every single one of them without having to do any research at all.

Gnox: Yield Farming As a Service

Yield farming is the practice of buying crypto tokens of various ilk and then locking them up in smart contracts that reward holders with passive income. It’s kind of like a savings account or a dividend stock.

Gnox offers crypto investors “yield farming as a service.” All you have to do to get exposure to a portfolio of passive income-earning cryptocurrencies is buy and hold the GNOX token.

The way it works is when you buy GNOX, a portion of your stack goes into a common treasury that’s used to invest in cryptocurrencies. Those assets are then staked on passive income-producing DeFi platforms such as peer-to-peer lending and liquidity pools.

On a monthly basis, the income is used to buy GNOX tokens on the open market. This instantly increases the spot price. The tokens are then burned thus decreasing the circulating supply and making each holder’s share larger.

On top of that, a 1% royalty on all aftermarket sales of the GNOX token is airdropped back to holders thus increasing the size of their stack. So what we have is:

A constantly growing treasury

That produces more and more passive income over time

An eternally decreasing circulating supply of tokens

And an eternally increasing stack size

GNOX Presale Phase 2 Sold Out, Final Phase begins

The Gnox platform is scheduled to officially launch on August 18th. The presale is broken up into three phases with a certain amount of tokens dedicated to each phase. At the end of each phase, any unsold tokens are burned thus raising the price of the token for the next phase.

Gnox is now in the final phase of the presale after which all unsold tokens will be burned. No new tokens will ever be minted.

