Gnox (GNOX) Pre-Sale Kicked Off on May 12 while SOL, AVAX in Uncertainty

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In a week that has been unforgiving for crypto investors, even top-tier tokens like AVAX and Solana have taken a beating. Every cryptocurrency is vulnerable to market corrections, and the wrath of price volatility can wipe out years of financial gains.

Hard times for market heavyweights

Avalanche took a significant nosedive following the collapse of the Terra ecosystem. The Luna Foundation Guard may possibly liquidate over 2 million AVAX to compensate UST holders.

Meanwhile, Solana has been declining for over 6 months, losing almost 80% of its value since the last ATH of $259 in November 2021. The 8th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is hovering around $54.

Amidst this unmatched volatility spike, some early-stage products are entering pre-sale phases available for retail investors and institutions.

GNOX token now live in pre-sale

Gnox (GNOX) protocol launches to enhance risk mitigation during turbulent market conditions. Gnox utilizes treasury funds to generate consistent passive monthly returns using DeFi strategies. Returns accumulated in a given time frame are set to be redistributed back to those who hold $GNOX token in their wallet. In addition, 1% tax on each network transaction will be directly credited to holders every 60 minutes.

According to the whitepaper, Gnox has the vision to make DeFi earning simple and frictionless for entry-level investors who struggle to benefit from Yield farming, lending, or liquidity pools. Buying and holding the token is enough to get passive rewards that keep compounding with time.

The advanced tokenomics of GNOX is amplified by the speed and security of the BNB Chain (BNB). Its presale started on May 12, 2022.

