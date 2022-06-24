Gnox Finance Launches GNOX Token for DeFi. Binance Coin (BNB) Alternative?

Lots of people get into crypto for the massive volatility and the hope their coins are simply going to go up in price for big gains. While this strategy can still work: it's not as easy anymore. Especially when the market has been in recent turmoil. It's also not always the most sustainable and realistic long-term strategy. But there is one big benefit that's still an option even during a bear market: passive income. Especially at a time when traditional bank lending rates are low.

Gnox (GNOX)

Gnox has been surging in popularity in recent weeks. That's impressive at any time, but especially amidst approaching Crypto Winter.

And the crypto market is starting to take notice of Gnox for good reason. It is the first in the DeFi space to offer "yield farming as a service". 

The problem with many other passive income protocols in the crypto world is that they aren't always completely "passive". They're also particularly off putting to newcomers to DeFi. People who don't know what staking or liquidity pooling are, or don't understand how to use them. These barriers to entry have long been holding crypto investment benefits back from mainstream investors. But these issues have all been solved with Gnox.

With Gnox, a treasury of funds takes care of investment decisions and management for its holders, with proceeds being paid out every month. Holders do get a say on how much risk the investments are liable to (with a governance vote), but importantly don't have to manage any of the investments themselves. 

Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance Coin is the native token for the Binance exchange. By holding or using BNB, those on the platform can enjoy lower transaction fees and a range of other services. As arguably the largest exchange on the planet, Binance already has a ton of options for those looking to earn passive income. And those options got even better recently with the launch of BNB Vault. This allows users to stake their crypto (including BNB) for passive income at the touch of a button. It's another great passive income option in the crypto world.

