Gnox DeFi (GNOX) Introduces Pre-Sale, SpiritSwap (SPIRIT) and Curve Finance (CRV) Gain Traction

With much of the recent crypto market faltering slightly, many newcomers to the scene are often wondering when the best time to invest really is, as well as- where should they put their money?

Gnox DeFi

By creating a unique treasury which invests in other crypto coins and projects on behalf of GNOX token holders (and shares the proceeds with them), Gnox has recently been gaining in popularity in the DeFi scene and wider cryptocurrency world. GNOX is currently experiencing extremely high demand during pre-sale, and early adopters could be setting themselves up for huge future gains.

Even if the GNOX token itself doesn't appreciate, it still offers considerable benefits for token holders with real passive income. And unlike many other DeFi projects, these passive income benefits are accessible to all, even newcomers to the scene who might not understand every aspect of Decentralized Finance.

SpiritSwap

Another protocol that's been making strides in recent weeks is SpiritSwap. As a platform that sits on the Fantom network, SpritSwap users are given additional incentives and revenue-sharing options. As an all-in-one platform that gives users access to trading, staking and farming options, this project addresses many crucial problems of DeFi.

Despite the current token price of around $0.018 being a fair amount lower than the all-time-highs achieved in November, this token’s price has actually remained fairly stable when compared to some of the huge losses seen in other coins over the past few weeks.

Curve Finance

Curve Finance is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that has been built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to easily trade stablecoins and benefit from the platform's liquidity pool, as well as avoiding some of the risks of trading with more volatile coins. As more and more investors move into the DeFi space, the ability to limit risk while benefiting from a large liquidity pool could mean a bright future for Curve. Curve's token, CRV, can currently be purchased for around $1.17, down somewhat from its all-time high.

Conclusion

Gnox, Curve Finance and SpiritSwap are innovative new projects aim to improve investment opportunities and introduce new wealth to the DeFi space.

