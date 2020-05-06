General Motors Reports Massive Slump in Profit Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Wed, 05/06/2020 - 14:30
Alex Dovbnya
Detroit-based General Motors reports an 88 percent decline in profit after its car sales fell off a cliff due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Contents

America’s largest automaker General Motors reported an 88 percent slump in profit compared to the previous quarter in its freshly published Q1 earnings report.      

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it had to close factories in China (and later in the U.S.). 

GM shares rally despite a profit slump    

GM bagged a $292 mln net profit because of upbeat truck sales. Its revenue dipped six percent to 32.7, but it did surpass analysts’ expectations.

The car manufacturer managed to make 62 cents per share (as opposed to the 40 percent prediction).

Despite a huge decline from Q4, this overperformance allowed the GM stock to rally six percent. Still, the company’s shares are down more than 40 percent in 2020.  

The worst is yet to come

The coronavirus crisis has left an enormous dent in the automotive industry. It has already endured two months of tanking sales, which recently reached their lowest level since 1990.

Even though GM plans to reopen its plants in North America on May 12, there is a good chance that its Q2 earnings will paint an even grimmer picture. 

With the U.S. unemployment rate approaching 20 percent, GM, Ford, and other automakers will have a very hard time selling cars.

