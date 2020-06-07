Gen Z Rebels Crush Establishment and Buy Bitcoin in Pentagon's War Game

Sun, 06/07/2020 - 11:09
Alex Dovbnya
The Pentagon created a simulation of a Gen Z rebellion that has a Bitcoin twist in its 2018 war game
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
According to a report published by The Intercept, the Pentagon developed a simulated scenario for its war game (JLASS 2018) where Generation Z, the democratic cohort of people born between 1997 and 2012, would rebel against the rigged system.   

The uprising, dubbed ‘Zbellion,’ will take place in 2025, and Bitcoin will be one of its main weapons. 

Bringing social justice with Bitcoin  

The Pentagon document states that Gen Z will become disillusioned by the concept of the American dream after going through 9/11, the Great Depression and then struggling to pay college loans (the 2020 pandemic would be the icing on the cake).

In order to fight the status quo, some militant members of the generation will start forming a protest movement in the mid-2020 that is taking place both online and offline.  

By getting their hands on ‘latest malware’ found on the dark web, they will be able to launch sophisticated cyber campaigns against corporations, political institutions, and so on.

After stealing money from the establishment, the rebels will redistribute it with the help of Bitcoin to bring social justice. 

image by documentcloud.org

The wargame also includes scenarios that include the ISIS and the opponents of capitalism.     

More than a game

Younger generations challenging the status quo with the help of Bitcoin is not just Pengaton’s fiction.

More than $68 trln of wealth will be passed down to millennials and Gen Z over the following decades from older generations.

Kraken Intelligence estimated that the Bitcoin price could skyrocket to $350,000 if only five percent of this money was allocated to BTC.

According to last year’s Blockchain Capital poll, close to 30 percent of millennials preferred Bitcoin over traditional stocks.

