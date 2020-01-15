BTC
-0.74%
8755.51
ETH
-0.37%
165.25
LTC
0%
58.42
EOS
-0.55%
3.782
XRP
0.68%
0.2364
ADA
0.89%
0.04211
NEO
2.85%
11.53
TRX
4.93%
0.01789
Back
Get the latest news, Price Analysis and insights
Sign up for crypto-trading tips & hints:
All crypto news for
Sign up for crypto digest
Original article based on tweet

Fundstrat's Tom Lee on Crypto: Better and Healthier Dynamic Underway in 2020

📰 News
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    An expert from Fundstrat, Tom Lee, is optimistic on the way the cryptocurrency market is going to develop in 2020, mentions ‘a better and healthier dynamic’ for it

Cover image via www.youtube.com

Fundstrat’s head of Research Tom Lee, a prominent Bitcoin bull, has recently published a tweet, saying that the current improvement in the performance of the cryptocurrency market is likely to result in a better dynamic here later this year.

He states that three positive convergences will help Bitcoin and other crypto assets prosper in 2020. Those are the Bitcoin halving, geopolitical risks and the 2020 election of the US president (to take place on November 3).

Bitcoin halving most likely not priced in: Tom Lee

On January 10, Fundstrat published a crypto outlook for 2020 for its clients. The bottom line in it was that since financial markets tend to discount for 1-3 months (6 months maximum), the high probability was, Lee tweeted back then, that the Bitcoin halving expected in May 2020 is not priced in.

Must Read
Tuur Demeester Shares His Take on Bitcoin (BTC) Price: $9,000 Is Likely Resistance - READ MORE

As for geopolitical risks, the market already saw such effects after the US initiated a missile attack against Iran recently. Likewise, last year, a Bitcoin price surge happened at the same time as a ‘cold war’ between the US and China broke out regarding tariffs.

In situations like this, investors tend to seek a safe haven and many enter Bitcoin.

Only the most important posts per day. Infographics, analytics, reviews & summaries. Follow us on Facebook!
#Tom Lee #Bitcoin News

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website
Original article based on tweet

XRP Price Can Reclaim $0.33 If Bulls Hold Current Level for a Week: Crypto Trader

📰 News
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    After the recent XRP rally, the coin is testing the $0.23 spot and a crypto trader predicts that if the bulls can hold here for another week, the price may surge to $0.33

Cover image via 123rf.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Contents

The third largest cryptocurrency, XRP, has finally broken out of its lows and recovered to the $0.23 spot after months of staying in the red, which seemed like an eternity to XRP investors.

Now, crypto traders say that XRP is likely to break higher today and if the bulls manage to prevent a correction, the coin may well reach the $0.33 level in about a week.

‘XRP can reclaim $0.33 level’

The trader who uses the nickname ‘Joker’ tweets that sellers are locking in their profits at the moment by getting rid of their XRP. The coin’s price initially rallied to the $0.24 mark but later on it rolled back a little.

If the bulls manage to hold the price in the current $0.23 area, then in a week XRP has high chances of surging towards $0.33 – another milestone that the community longs for XRP to regain.

XRP 1
Image via Twitter

‘XRP very likely to break up today’

Crypto trader @HaraldoXRP states that XRP overcame the 6-month RSI on Tuesday and thus broke out of the downward trend that had lasted for half-a-year. He is bullish and writes that the XRP price may even break higher later today.

XRP 2
Image via Twitter

Must Read
Ripple Unlocks 100 Mln XRP, Community Expects Another Sell-Off to Come - READ MORE

‘Ripple’s legal case could be solved in months’

Today, on January 15, the final court hearing on the Ripple case is to take place and the community expects to find out whether XRP will be classified as a security or the case against Ripple will be dismissed.

However, Jake Chervinsky, a lawyer from Compound, has tweeted that the results of today’s hearing will be announced weeks or even months later.

On Wednesday, he writes, there will be an oral argument on Ripple’s motion to dismiss (MTD) the case against it. But such MTDs, the lawyer continues, normally take weeks or months to resolve. He states:

“We likely won't learn anything new.”

Subscribe to the official U.Today Telegram channel. Get news first!
#Ripple News #Ripple Price Prediction

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website