Former Ripple CEO Talks COVID-19, XRP, and Bitcoin’s China Problem

Tue, 05/05/2020 - 19:26
Alex Dovbnya
Former Ripple CEO Chris Larsen reflects on his journey at Ripple while naming the advantages of XRP compared to Bitcoin
Cover image via U.Today
Contents

On the BlockStars podcast, former Ripple CEO Chris Larsen, who’s known as the second-richest name in cryptocurrency, named some of the reasons why XRP is superior to Bitcoin.

Larsen has also weighed on his battle with COVID-19. He has been donating blood to patients after fully recovering from the disease in April.    

“Some of the hospitals need antibody blood to help other patients and do some tests on new treatments.”

A better Bitcoin

Larsen doesn’t hide Bitcoin as “the churning point” and “breakthrough,” but it also had flaws. 

The fact that BTC has “an enormous amount of electricity” encouraged them to build a better version of the cryptocurrency.

As reported by U.Today, XRP only needs the power of seven light bulbs while Bitcoin consumes more electricity than whole countries.

Another advantage of the XRP Ledger is that it can validate transactions in a deterministic fashion while Bitcoin miners can “rewrite history.” 

The China problem

The billionaire also takes issue with the fact that China heavily controls PoW mining. As of December 2019, it was responsible for 66 percent of Bitcoin’s hashrate.

This is why the U.S. might question whether technology could replace the global financial system. Larsen himself assesses PoW as “quite risky” in the light of the growing competition between the two biggest economies.

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

