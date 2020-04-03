U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Former Ripple CEO Fully Recovers from COVID-19

News
Fri, 04/03/2020 - 05:45
Alex Dovbnya
Former Ripple CEO Chris Larsen makes an announcement about his coronavirus recovery while encouraging other people to donate blood
Cover image via twitter.com

Former Ripple CEO Chris Larsen has made a full recovery from COVID-19, according to his new tweet. He attached a photo of himself in an N95 respirator with a thumb-up.  

Larsen, 60, had been mum about being infected with the novel coronavirus until the tweet that instantly went viral, with many members of the cryptocurrency community chiming in.    

Now, Larsen encourages all of those who were fortunate enough to recover from the potentially deadly disease to donate their blood to help infected patients with antibody treatment. 

COVID-19, which first broke out in China, has rapidly spread around the globe. It has already surpassed 1 mln cases and 50,000 deaths, leading to complete lockdowns in numerous countries and a steep economic downturn.  

Numerous cryptocurrency companies, including Ripple and Stellar, have stepped up with their charitable efforts to cushion the blow caused by the pandemic. 

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

