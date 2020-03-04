Back
Former ‘Bitcoin (BTC) Preacher’ John McAfee Quits President Campaign, Picks Different Post

📰 News
Wed, 03/04/2020 - 12:22
    Yuri Molchan

    The crypto world's hope for US politics, John McAfee, says he is quitting the US presidential campaign and aiming for another powerful post in the White House

Cover image via www.facebook.com
Contents

John McAfee, the former Bitcoin bull, who bet his penis on a $1-mln price surge and then went back on his word, calling BTC ancient technology, has another important announcement to make.

Crypto baron gives up US presidential campaign

John McAfee was a US presidential candidate who did not hope to win, but, instead, just raise awareness of blockchain and crypto during his campaign. He was competing with another candidate, Andrew Yang, who also spoke positively about Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

However, Yang recently stepped out of the presidential race. Now, so has McAfee.

Why in the world?

Why is he doing that? Well, following his initial intention to not actually become President, he is now doing what he promised to do – not become a president. Instead, he says that his campaign manager is already negotiating for McAfee to run for another position, and a no less powerful one, as per McAfee.

Must Read
John McAfee Praises Privacy Crypto, Reveals the Secret of Technical Progress - READ MORE

He’s found a better post instead

The crypto baron now wants to run for Vice President of the USA. Presidents don't have real power in America, he says in a short Twitter video, but Vice Presidents do. Besides, he says, they get much less attention and can do massive things, like go to Ukraine and strike multi-billion dollar deals there.

I'd like to taste that ultimate f*** power, says John McAfee.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Margin Crypto Trading Launched on Binance DEX

📰 News
Wed, 03/04/2020 - 14:14
    Vladislav Sopov

    While its big brother, Binance, is trying to get out of another 'temporary maintenance', Binance DEX in collaboration with FTX Exchange launches margin trading pairs

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com
Contents

Binance DEX announced that leveraged tokens designed by the FTX Exchange platform will be available against Binance Coins (BNB) as well as against the BUSD stablecoin.

Decentralized exchange, leveraged trading

Eight trading pairs with leveraged tokens based on Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), EOS (EOS) and XRP are to be launched on Binance DEX. The first 'bear' and 'bull' contracts will be set against the Binance Coin (BNB), followed by BUSD-settled contracts. 

Margin trading live on Binance DEX
Image via Twitter

These assets will be live on the Binance Chain as BEP2-versions of leveraged contracts. The first contracts will have 3X leverage. This means that if Bitcoin (BTC) goes up 1% in a day, a BEP2-BULL contract goes up 3%. Otherwise, if Bitcoin (BTC) goes down 2% in a day, a BEP2-BULL contract goes down 6%.   

High profit and high risk

Margin trading options for Binance DEX are provided by FTX, one of the leading leveraged trading platforms. It was launched back in 2019 by Alameda Research, a well-known liquidity provider and market maker.

Must Read
Delta Exchange, ByBit, FTX: Unbiased Analysis of Crypto Derivatives Exchanges - READ MORE

U.Today reminds that margin trading is a very high-risk option. Assets of this type are subject to unmatched volatility and, thus, may gain or lose large amounts of their value in a single day. 

 

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

