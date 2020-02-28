Forget Bitcoin: Investors Frantically Selling Everything, Even Gold: Here’s Why

Investors across all markets are frantically selling high-risk assets, starting with single stocks and moving to bitcoin.

The price of gold is down by more than four percent in the last four days, as the U.S. stock market plunged in one of its worst weeks in recent history. The bitcoin price has also plummeted by more than 14 percent in just over a week.

Bitcoin is going down in tandem with gold and stocks

In previous years, amidst heightened fear in the global financial market, investors have tended to sell bitcoin alongside equities.

According to cryptocurrency analyst Ceteris Paribus, net inflows into cryptocurrency exchanges have been on the rise.

This indicates that investors are moving their holdings into exchanges to sell as the bear trend continues.

The analyst said: “BTC Exchange Balances (on exchanges noted below) have doubled since Jan 1, 2018. Regardless of price action, more and more is getting sent to exchanges. Only two material events have altered trajectory: November 2018 crash and the start of 2019 bull run + Bitfinex AG investigation.”

Source: Twitter

Net inflows typically portray the sentiment around the cryptocurrency market accurately, because it shows investors are being shaken off by short-term pullbacks.

In a strong bull market where investors tend to enter the cryptocurrency market with a long-term view, net inflows tend to drop and net outflows increase.

The lack of a firm response from buyers in the bitcoin market could show that the trend is moving towards the resumption of bearish market sentiment.

Is the BTC bear market resuming?

According to Joe007, one of the biggest whales on Bitfinex, the narrative that bitcoin is a safe haven asset in its current form is premature.

The trader said that bitcoin should be considered as a risk-on asset, and high-risk assets do not perform well in an environment where investors are selling off all kinds of assets to prioritize certainty and stability.

The trader said: “I don't subscribe to ‘safe haven’ narrative for Bitcoin to be honest. In my opinion, it will take much more time for it to be seriously considered as such. And risk-on assets don't do well in deleveraging environment.”

With bitcoin already having dropped to the mid-$8,000 region, technical analysts foresee a relief rally in the near-term, but anticipate the selling pressure in the market to continue to overwhelm buyers.

Throughout the past two weeks, the bitcoin price has been increasing with lackluster volume, which often depicts a bearish trend for the dominant cryptocurrency.