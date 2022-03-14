FIREPIN Token (FRPN) To Soar Like Decentraland (MANA) & The Sandbox (SAND)?

FIREPIN Token (FRPN) has already witnessed tremendous success and is now getting ready to take Metaverse by storm

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

When Mark Zuckerberg stated that Facebook will become Meta in 2021, a new market erupted. Given the widespread popularity of social media and virtual reality, the capacity to meet, connect, and socialise with other people in an online arena is not a novel notion. However, billions of dollars are currently being invested to make the Metaverse the next great thing in society, banking, and cryptocurrencies.

The announcement from Zuckerberg resulted in massive increases for the Metaverse's leading coins. Decentraland (MANA) has the highest market cap of all metaverse tokens, with $4.95 billion, followed by The Sandbox (SAND) with $3.69 billion. The year 2022 is predicted to see even greater growth for these cryptocurrencies.

For holders of metaverse tokens like $MANA and $SAND, the start of the year has been less than ideal. This is consistent with the overall trajectory of the crypto market. A rally is starting, but several other new crypto projects may equal or even surpass metaverse tokens this year; FIREPIN Token (FRPN) promises metaverse integration. The brand new cryptocurrency is just two weeks into its presale and has already begun reaping the rewards for its holders.

Decentraland (MANA) is a virtual reality platform and the number one metaverse project in terms of market cap. Users may buy parcels of land that they can then monetise by customising or constructing on them. It is possible to hold parties and play games. The Australian Open tennis tournament was celebrated in Decentraland with a party organised by world-renowned DJ Steve Aoki.

$MANA is the main currency used in Decentraland, it can be used to pay for avatars, outfits, names, and other features. $MANA is currently trading at $2.37 which is nearly 60% down from its all-time high.

The Sandbox (SAND) is Decentraland's main competitor in the Metaverse. It soared by 235% in the aftermath of Mark Zuckerberg's Meta announcement. $SAND, like nearly every other cryptocurrency, saw a drop at the start of the year.

The Sandbox was created over ten years ago as a mobile game. The developers decided to make the move to blockchain technology in 2018. It, like Decentraland, allows its users to purchase and sell land. People who have invested in The Sandbox may develop on the virtual land that they own. The Sandbox and its native token $SAND have a well-established community and various celebrity sponsorships. Snoop Dogg is a huge fan of the Metaverse, and he's working with The Sandbox to create a series of avatars.

FIREPIN Token (FRPN) is a fresh new innovative cryptocurrency project that looks set to take the metaverse by storm. FIREPIN will be a decentralised autonomous organisation which means basically that the holders of the token are in control of the project. Future developments and initiatives will be decided by community members voting on outcomes. Users of the network will also be able to use $FRPN to act as a multi-chain bridge between Ethereum (ETH), Binance (BNB), Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC) and Avalanche (AVAX). This is hugely beneficial as it allows you to find the most efficient network at that particular time for your transaction.

$FRPN has already witnessed tremendous success. The price has climbed from $0.000067 to $0.000312 in only the first two weeks of its presale, a 350% increase. There are 34 days left of phase 1 of the presale meaning that if you are reading this there is still ample time to get involved and increase your portfolio considerably. There is the potential of at least another 700% increase before phase 1 ends and that is only the beginning!

