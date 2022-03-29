FIREPIN Token (FRPN) Continues to Surge as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Return to Former Glory

It is a great time to be a cryptocurrency investor right now, with FIREPIN Token continuing its bullish run in its presale and Dogecoin and Shiba Inu both showing incredible growth

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Not only has it been a good week for the cryptocurrency market, but it’s been thriving.

A 14% surge for Bitcoin (BTC) in the past 14 days has raised the price of the cryptocurrency to over $47,000, with Ethereum (ETH) trading at a value of over $3,300.

With FIREPIN Token (FRPN) continuing its bullish run in its presale and Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) both showing incredible growth, it’s a great time to be a cryptocurrency investor right now.

FIREPIN Token (FRPN) is set to rise further

When you consider the promise FIREPIN Token (FRPN) has made to the crypto industry, it's no surprise that its ongoing presale has been a success so far.

Aiming to enable the cross-chain movement of tokens across five blockchains, including Ethereum (ETH), Avalanche (AVAX), Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC), FIREPIN would be solving a huge interoperability issue within the cryptocurrency market.

FIREPIN has gone from strong to stronger as its currently in phase one of its presale, having achieved a price rise of $0.000067 to $0.00076 in what was a 1000% surge, with FRPN projected to rise another 1000% to a value of $0.0015.

With 17 days remaining in phase one, the milestones are coming thick and fast for FIREPIN, whose launches on both PancakeSwap (CAKE) and Uniswap (UNI) are scheduled for Q2 of 2022.

Dogecoin (DOGE) inches closer to a $20 billion market cap

After a difficult start to 2022, Dogecoin (DOGE) is finally showing steady growth.

Despite suffering a 79.6% drop from its all-time high of $0.731578 to its current price of $0.149444, Dogecoin (DOGE) has slowly risen over the past month, achieving a rise of 33.6% in the past 14 days.

Dogecoin has established itself as a heavyweight cryptocurrency, ranking as the 12th biggest crypto in the world with a market cap of $19.88 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.

According to 33 cryptocurrency and fintech experts making up Finder’s panel, Dogecoin’s price is predicted to close at $0.163, a value the crypto is nearing closer to in March.

Can Shiba Inu (SHIB) achieve another year of growth?

It was always going to be difficult for Shiba Inu (SHIB) to follow up on the tremendous year they had in 2021.

To put into context, Solana (SOL), one of the world’s top 10 biggest cryptocurrencies, according to market cap, achieved a staggering 11,000% surge in 2021 while Shiba achieved a mind-boggling 46,000,000% gain in the same year.

Alongside Dogecoin, Shiba has also experienced a resurgence of sorts, rising 24% in the past 24 days as well as 8.4% in the past 24 hours, trading at a value of $0.00002670, at this time of writing.

Ranking as the 15th biggest cryptocurrency in the world, according to CoinMarketCap, Coin Price Forecast say SHIB could reach a value of $0.0000423 by the end of the year.

While Wallet Investor predict SHIB could reach a value of $0.000517 by the end of 2022, a significant increase on its current price.

Join Presale: https://presale.firepin.io/login

Website: https://firepin.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIREPIN_io

Telegram: https://t.me/FIREPINOFFICIAL