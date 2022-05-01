FIREPIN Introduces FRPN, a New Native Token of Crypto Ecosystems

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

New-gen FIREPIN Token is now available through its presale phase while some veteran cryptocurrencies including the likes of Polygon and Cronos have also reinvented themselves in 2022.

Stripe will process USDC payments via Polygon

Stripe has recently announced processing on payments in crypto via Polygon through USDC. This will allow content creators to get paid easily via crypto. The pilot program will be launched on Twitter first and expanded to other social media sites. This marks another successful project built on Polygon. The MATIC token is currently changing hands at $1.35.

700k wallet address installed on Cronos

The Cronos blockchain has achieved yet another milestone with 700k wallet holders. This shows the amount of adoption and faith in the CRO token. The Cronos blockchain has been built on Cosmos and includes cross-chain compatibility. The CRO coin was trading at $0.4 up by 2.5% at the time of writing.

FIREPIN Token pre-sale goes live

The FRPN token will be deployed initially on the Binance Smart Chain. FIREPIN Token is multichain and comes with cross-chain compatibility. To ensure price stability, FIREPIN Token will make use of the Algorithmic Reserve Currency mechanism, which will be backed by assets to ensure less volatility.

Furthermore, the FIREPIN Token ecosystem will include an NFT marketplace for its users. NFTs will be deployed as ERC-20, BEP-20, or Polygon ERC-20 versions, and community members will be able to subdivide their FIREPIN Token NFT into child NFTs or fractions.

FRPN fuels three DeFi strategies: Details

There are three key ways to make passive income with FIREPIN Token:

1. Staking: the FRPN token can be staked to earn fixed periodical rewards

2. Yield Farming: The users will also be able to earn a passive income through yield farming. The APYs on FRPN are expected to be higher than that of major competitors.

3. Free Airdrops: 2% of the transaction tax will be redistributed to all holders of FRPN. So you are able to get free airdrops as long as you hold some FRPN in your cryptocurrency wallet.

The first quarter of 2023 should see FIREPIN Token shifting to a completely DAO based governance model. Thereafter, community members will run the project and this will provide a greater incentive for participating in the FIREPIN Token ecosystem. The holders’ profits will be determined by the quality of decisions they take to develop and improve the FIREPIN Token ecosystem.

To ensure sufficient liquidity, 2% of the transaction tax will be given to liquidity pools. 2% is also reserved for marketing efforts to ensure the growth of the coin and its publicity.

