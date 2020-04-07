U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Famous British Rapper Explains Why Bitcoin Haters Will Buy BTC at $20,000

Tue, 04/07/2020 - 17:40
Alex Dovbnya
Those who think that Bitcoin is dead at $6,000 will end up buying it at $20,000, according to rapper Zuby
UK rapper and podcast host Zuby says that those who hate Bitcoin at $6,000 will love it at $20,000, exposing the irrational nature of human psychology. 

The leading cryptocurrency is currently trading at $7,373, up more than 90 percent from its 2020 bottom of $3,883.     

Zuby is in for the long haul 

Back in January, Zuby proudly tweeted that he was accepting BTC for all of his goods and services.

Moreover, the 32-year-old rapper appears to be on the HODL side since he doesn't intend to convert his crypto into cash as many Bitcoin-accepting merchants do.     

In his latest tweet, he says that his time horizon is five years, saying that he's unfazed by short-term price drops. 

Standing out 

Like many other Bitcoin proponents, Zuby is not immune to controversy. The artist got mainstream press coverage after posting a video of himself breaking a female weight-lifting record. He jokingly claimed that he, in fact, identified as a woman.      

Zuby's support for Bitcoin allows him to stand out among the rest of the hip-hop scene. However, he's far from the only pro-crypto voice in the music industry.

Rapper 50 Cent made $8 mln worth of BTC without knowing about it. As reported by U.Today, Scooter Braun, the manager of such superstars as Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, called XRP 'the standard' on the heels of his partnership with Ripple's Xpring

