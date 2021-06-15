Facebook’s Novi Financial Chief, Solana and Other VC Firms Invest $3 Million in PARSIQ DLT Company

Director of Facebook's Novi Financial and several other top-line VC institutions in the crypto industry have helped PARSIQ raise $3 million in series A round

Press-release shared with U.Today says that the DLT analytics company PARSIQ has raked in a whopping $3 million in the series A investment round from leading investors in the crypto industry, the director of Facebook's Novi, among them.

Facebook’s digital wallet Director of Research invests in PARSIQ

The director of research at Facebook's Novi digital wallet (formerly known as Calibra), Evan Cheng, was among the investors that have taken part in the series A round for the blockchain company. Cheng stepped in as an individual investor, the others were institutional ones.

The leading investor here was Solana Foundation joined by Elevate Ventures, Mindworks VC, Axia8 Ventures, etc.

Previously, PARSIQ received funds only from its public token sale back in 2019.

PARSIQ to collaborate with Solana

As a result of the investments, PARSIQ intends to work with the VC companies as part of their strategic partnerships and offer the partners a stake should the project succeed.

In particular, PARSIQ will be collaborating with the Solana Foundation to integrate its Smart-Triggers into the projects that work in the Solana ecosystem.

Presently, PARSIQ works with major blockchains such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, etc.