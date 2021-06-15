Facebook’s Novi Financial Chief, Solana and Other VC Firms Invest $3 Million in PARSIQ DLT Company

News
Tue, 06/15/2021 - 14:00
article image
Yuri Molchan
Director of Facebook's Novi Financial and several other top-line VC institutions in the crypto industry have helped PARSIQ raise $3 million in series A round
Facebook’s Novi Financial Chief, Solana and Other VC Firms Invest $3 Million in PARSIQ DLT Company
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Press-release shared with U.Today says that the DLT analytics company PARSIQ has raked in a whopping $3 million in the series A investment round from leading investors in the crypto industry, the director of Facebook's Novi, among them.

Facebook’s digital wallet Director of Research invests in PARSIQ

The director of research at Facebook's Novi digital wallet (formerly known as Calibra), Evan Cheng, was among the investors that have taken part in the series A round for the blockchain company. Cheng stepped in as an individual investor, the others were institutional ones.

The leading investor here was Solana Foundation joined by Elevate Ventures, Mindworks VC, Axia8 Ventures, etc.

Previously, PARSIQ received funds only from its public token sale back in 2019.

Related
Ripple Client dLocal Expands Partnership with Amazon to Let International Merchants Sell Goods in Brazil

PARSIQ to collaborate with Solana

As a result of the investments, PARSIQ intends to work with the VC companies as part of their strategic partnerships and offer the partners a stake should the project succeed.

Bitball Bitball

In particular, PARSIQ will be collaborating with the Solana Foundation to integrate its Smart-Triggers into the projects that work in the Solana ecosystem.

Presently, PARSIQ works with major blockchains such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, etc.

#Blockchain News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Dogecoin Rival SHIB Listed on Coinbase Pro
06/15/2021 - 17:15

Dogecoin Rival SHIB Listed on Coinbase Pro
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image El Salvador Government Discussing Paying Salaries in Bitcoin
06/15/2021 - 16:04

El Salvador Government Discussing Paying Salaries in Bitcoin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image BREAKING: Ripple Scores Another Win Against SEC as Judge Leaves Its Lobbying Efforts Under Wrap
06/15/2021 - 15:07

BREAKING: Ripple Scores Another Win Against SEC as Judge Leaves Its Lobbying Efforts Under Wrap

Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya