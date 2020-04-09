Facebook Sues Entrepreneur for Promoting Crypto and COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Scams

Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Social media giant Facebook has taken legal action against entrepreneur Basant Gajjar who used his "LeadCloak" software for peddling a slew of scams related to crypto and the coronavirus pandemic as well as spreading fake news.

Those companies that relied on Gajjar's software for pushing malicious ads will have both their personal and ad accounts terminated.

Cloaking, explained

Cloaking is the technique of obfuscating the true content of somebody's website from social media moderators and search engines. By showing benign-looking pages, fraudsters are able to circumvent strict ad policies and promote malicious products that wouldn't be able to get the green light otherwise.

Facebook started its clampdown on cloaking back in 2017 by kicking off websites that were caught using the technique. However, it is struggling to defeat cloakers when there is a whole industry niche that caters to them.

Facebook struggles to tackle crypto scams

As reported by U.Today, Facebook finally lifted its ban on cryptocurrency ads in May 2019. However, most of them still have to be pre-approved by moderators before showing up on the website.

The $491 bln company has been trying to grapple with cryptocurrency scams for years. Back in November, Dutch billionaire John de Mol won his lawsuit against the social media giant after the latter failed to take down fake crypto ads that used his name for promotion.